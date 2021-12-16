MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS) has decided to cancel its event at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, which was scheduled from January 21 to 30, 2022. This decision was made following the analysis of the latest effects of the rise of the Omicron variant and the uncertainties regarding the sanitary measures relating to the organization of indoor events for the next few weeks.

The team had been working hard for weeks to organize a show that marked the return of large-scale events in the automotive world and apologizes to the public and its partners.

"It is with a heavy heart that we made this decision," said Luis Pereira, Executive Director of MIAS. "Montreal being the first major Auto Show in the Canadian circuit, we feel it would be irresponsible to hold a major public event with Covid cases on the rise again. We are disappointed for the public and for our partners who supported us: the Palais des congrès, the manufacturers and exhibitors, our media and organization partners. We were really confident that the event would be held this year. Omicron came along and muddied the waters. But it is our corporate responsibility. All visitors who have purchased tickets will be refunded."

We firmly believe that our event is relevant in the landscape of the automotive industry and the event industry in Quebec. In the greater Montreal area alone, more than 13,000 people work directly in the automotive field. With the energy transition and the changes towards electric powered mobility, our event offered a unique showcase and allowed visitors to compare options and have their questions answered. Thousands of people from the automotive industry flock to the city and into the Montreal hotels and downtown restaurants, not to mention the thousands of visitors.

Denis Dessureault, Executive Vice-President, states that "the fundraising activities planned to support the 6 hospital foundations will be maintained, we will communicate more details in the coming weeks." The 6 foundations normally benefit from the funds raised during the Charity Preview Evening that launches the MIAS activities.

About the Montreal Auto Show

Founded in 1913 by the Montreal Automobile Dealers Corporation, MIAS is, under normal circumstances, the largest Auto Show in Quebec. MIAS's primary mission is to showcase technological advancements in mobility, in order to offer consumers every opportunity to make a thorough decision on their transportation needs.

