Faced with staggering increases in prices for potassium, farmers are turning to products from Agro-100 that offer exceptional performance at a lower cost

"It's a situation whereby high costs and high risks make for high stakes and high pressure. There is little room for error because production snags will jeopardize yields and revenues. This is why hundreds of farmers are turning to proKa® from Agro-100" says company President Stéphane Beaucage. "proKa® enriches the soil, it corrects pH and adds potassium (7% in the form of sulphate), as well as calcium, sulfur, magnesium and other trace nutrients."

proKa® was developed in Québec. It is certified by the Standards Bureau of Québec (BNQ 696) and is in use in the United States, Mexico and other parts of Latin America. proKa® is recommended when soil analysis indicates a need for lime and potassium. It combines both elements in one application to improve crop quality and yields.

"proKa® is an environmentally-responsible product made from residual fertilizing materials such as cement kiln dust. It enhances pH and ensures optimal use of soil reserves" says Stéphane Beaucage. "It can be used anywhere and it is most in need in Québec."

Dr. Scott Murrell, researcher with the International Plant Nutrition Institute (IPNI), says soils in Québec are losing potassium at a rate of about 1% per year. In the rest of Canada and in the United States, the rate of loss is approximately 0.4% annually. (The IPNI publishes a comprehensive statistical report every 5 years supported by data gathered by more than 60 accredited laboratories in North America.)

"Farmers in Québec and in the rest of the country owe it to themselves to replenish and to maintain their soils so that they may thrive and produce the products we all need" says Mr. Beaucage. "Agro-100 products are home-grown and are ready to help you grow."

