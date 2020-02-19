Facebook launches creative music tools in Canada

Canada has a rich music ecosystem . These new experiences are made possible through new partnerships with music publishing societies and organizations, as well as labels and distributors in Canada. To ensure the music experience on Facebook and Instagram reflects the diversity of Canadian artists and interests, we worked closely with a range of partners and artists, and consulted with local experts.

One of the ways this comes to life is through the music people can search and share. We've created unique Canadian-specific themes, so when searching for a song to include in a personal video or Story, people across Canada will find a huge library of music by Canadian artists. This includes beloved icons, chart-topping artists, as well as indigenous artists like Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Francophone artists like Marie-Mai, in addition to millions of international songs.

This is also an exciting moment for Canadian artists and songwriters. We've seen artists and songwriters reach new audiences, build their brands, and connect and engage deeply with fans through our products. We're excited to do more to connect people on deeper levels with the music and artists and songwriters they love and offer artists and songwriters new ways to build their brands.

"Music has no language, and platforms like Facebook and Instagram allows it to transcend boundaries," said Marie-Mai, platinum selling Quebec pop singer-songwriter. "The launch of these new music features enables me to connect more deeply with fans, build my brand reaching new audiences, and gives my music a platform to be heard around the world."



"We are working to bring voice to Indigenous experiences, to empower our youth, and to ensure greater representation in music here on Turtle Island (Canada) and around the world. We're excited to see Facebook and Instagram launch these new tools and provide a platform for us to better reach and connect with our fans," said Yung Trybez and Young D of Indigenous hip hop duo, Snotty Nose Rez Kids.



Music and Lyrics on Stories

People across Canada will now be able to add a song to their photos and videos on their Stories. Simply open the camera on Facebook or Instagram, or select a photo or video from your gallery, touch the sticker icon, add the Music sticker and search from a library of songs. If the song has lyrics, they will automatically pop up, and you can use the lyrics as a reference point to select the section of the song you'd like to include. Tap the lyrics to change the animation and text style, and move the lyrics around, rotate or resize it like you would a normal sticker.



Here's more information about the new experiences launching today.



Music on your Facebook Profile

Now you can also add videos with music to a new music section on your Facebook Profile. In addition, you can pin songs at the top of your Profile so your friends can learn more about your musical taste. Songs fixed to your Profile will visually show the artist and the track. When your friends play a song on your Profile, they will be able to hear a clip on Facebook or tap through to listen to the complete track on a streaming platform. They can add the same song to their Profiles or click to visit the singer or band's Page.

Music Questions Sticker in Instagram

The popular Instagram Stories questions sticker also now has music! Your friends can respond to your questions sticker with a song from the music library - and you can then share your favorites to your story. There are also new visual effects in the Music format on Stories that respond to beat and sound.



What's to Come

We're excited to work together with music partners around the world to bring these features to life in additional countries, like we have here in Canada. We look forward to continuing to innovate together to create new ways for music to be a part of the way people share, connect and express themselves on our platforms.



About Facebook Canada

Founded in 2004, Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. More than 24 million Canadians use Facebook to stay connected with friends and family, to discover what's going on in the world, and to share and express what matters to them. Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook Inc. All other brand or product names mentioned may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

SOURCE Facebook Canada

For further information: David Troya-Alvarez, [email protected]