FACE lands in Halifax for Melamoon 2026, continuing Canada's largest Black-focused no-equity pitch tour

Presented by FACE Coalition and powered by Interac, Halifax marks the second stop on a five-city national tour where Black founders compete for a path to $200,000 in non-dilutive capital at the Toronto grand finale

HALIFAX, NS, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE), will be in Halifax on June 13, 2026 for Melamoon 2026, continuing a five-city national tour designed to connect Black founders with capital, visibility, and opportunity. The Halifax event marks the second stop on this year's tour, after Montreal, and builds on the momentum of Melamoon's successful inaugural year in 2025.

Melamoon Montreal Regional Finalists FACE Coalition Logo

The Halifax qualifying event will take place at the Arthur L. Irving Entrepreneurship Centre from 8:30 am – 7:00 pm AST bringing the national competition to Atlantic Canada, as Black founders compete for a place in the Toronto grand finale.

"Melamoon exists to make sure Black founders have access to what every ambitious business needs: visibility, support, and real pathways to capital. When those entrepreneurs are given the opportunity to grow, the benefits extend far beyond their businesses."

Tiffany Callender, CEO and Co-Founder, FACE Coalition

Melamoon is Canada's largest Black-focused, no-equity pitch competition. Through live city qualifiers and a national final, the platform is designed to help Black entrepreneurs gain exposure, strengthen investor readiness, and compete for a share of $200,000 in non-dilutive funding.

At a time when Black founders continue to face barriers in accessing capital, networks, and visibility, Melamoon is positioning Black entrepreneurship as a national economic growth story. The tour is designed not only to spotlight founders, but also to strengthen the ecosystem around them by bringing together investors, business leaders, institutional partners, and community champions in each city.

Halifax will build on the momentum generated by the opening stop in Montréal, bringing together founders, ecosystem partners, professionals, and supporters for a day of live pitching, networking, and programming focused on business growth and access to capital.

"Halifax represents the strength, ambition, and innovation of Black entrepreneurs in Atlantic Canada. Melamoon is creating a national stage for founders here to be recognized, backed, and connected to opportunity."

Tiffany Callender, CEO and Co-Founder, FACE Coalition

The road to $200,000: how the national tour works

Melamoon 2026 is a five-city cross-Canada qualifying road show. Each city hosts a live pitch event where Black founders compete before a panel of expert judges, with top performers advancing toward the national grand finale in Toronto. The national prize pool includes:

Grand Prize: $100,000

$100,000 Second Prize: $50,000

$50,000 Third Prize: $25,000

$25,000 Public Choice Award: $25,000

Halifax is stop two on the national tour, spotlighting the talent, ambition, and potential of Black founders in Atlantic Canada. The tour continues with stops in Vancouver, Edmonton, and Toronto, before culminating in the Grand Finale in Toronto on October 16 and 17.

What to expect at the Halifax qualifying event

Taking place at the Arthur L. Irving Entrepreneurship Centre at Saint Mary's University on June 13, 2026, the Halifax event will bring together Black excellence, entrepreneurship, and community for a high-energy day of programming, including:

Live Qualifying Pitch Competition

Black founders from Halifax and across Atlantic Canada will take the stage before expert judges. Top performers will advance toward the Toronto grand final and the $200,000 prize pool.

Black founders from Halifax and across Atlantic Canada will take the stage before expert judges. Top performers will advance toward the Toronto grand final and the $200,000 prize pool. Keynotes and Expert Sessions

Programming focused on entrepreneurship, access to capital, and business growth, featuring voices from across the Black business and innovation ecosystem.

Programming focused on entrepreneurship, access to capital, and business growth, featuring voices from across the Black business and innovation ecosystem. Investor and Mentor Access

Direct access to investors, advisors, and capital partners in the room specifically to meet and support Black founders.

Direct access to investors, advisors, and capital partners in the room specifically to meet and support Black founders. Ecosystem Partner Activations

Business support organizations and community partners offering resources, connections, and opportunities throughout the event.

A national platform for Black economic power

Melamoon Halifax is part of a broader national effort to create real pathways for Black entrepreneurs to grow, scale, and compete. Through Melamoon, FACE is helping shift the conversation from potential to performance by giving Black founders a platform built around visibility, access, and investment readiness.

FACE Coalition leads the national tour with the trust, reach, and infrastructure it has built as a leading organization in Canada's Black entrepreneurship ecosystem. Since its founding, FACE has played a central role in expanding access to capital for Black business owners, strengthening support systems for entrepreneurs, and advancing Black economic development across the country.

Interac, one of Canada's most trusted financial networks, powers the Melamoon 2026 tour from coast to coast, supporting the next generation of Black founders as they compete for national recognition and non-dilutive capital.

www.facecoalition.com | www.melamoon.ca

About FACE Coalition

Founded in 2021, FACE Coalition is a national, bilingual, Black-led non-profit dedicated to stimulating economic growth and creating generational wealth for Canadians of African descent. As administrator of the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund, a $160 million fund backed by the Government of Canada and the Business Development Bank of Canada, FACE has approved over $67 million in loans and disbursed more than $50 million to nearly 600 Black-owned businesses across Canada. Visit www.facecoalition.com.

About Melamoon

Melamoon is more than a pitch competition. It is a national movement for Black economic power. Presented by FACE Coalition and powered by Interac, Melamoon 2026 tours five Canadian cities before culminating in a grand national final in Toronto, where $200,000 in non-dilutive capital will be awarded to Black founders. No equity. No catch. Just fuel. Visit www.melamoon.ca.

About Interac

Interac Corp. is a trusted and safe way to pay and get paid in Canada, deeply committed to enabling inclusive financial participation for all Canadians. As a proud powering sponsor of Melamoon 2026, Interac stands behind the next generation of Black founders from coast to coast. Visit www.interac.ca.

Melamoon gratefully acknowledges the support of Interac, BIZ, BEKH, and the Government of Canada.

SOURCE Federation of African Canadian Economics

MEDIA INQUIRIES: For media inquiries, interview requests, or press accreditation for the Halifax event: Isabelle Desmarais, Director, Marketing and Communications, FACE Coalition, [email protected]