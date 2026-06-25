FACE arrives in Vancouver for Melamoon 2026, continuing Canada's largest Black-focused, no-equity pitch tour

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE) will be in Vancouver on July 4, 2026 for Melamoon 2026, continuing a five-city national tour designed to connect Black founders with capital, visibility, and opportunity. The Vancouver event marks the third stop on this year's tour, following Montréal and Halifax, and builds on the momentum of Melamoon's successful inaugural year in 2025.

Melamoon Halifax Regional Finalists (CNW Group/Federation of African Canadian Economics)

The Vancouver qualifying event will take place at Simon Fraser University's Segal Graduate School from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the pitching and deliberations, 1 to 5 p.m. for panels, fireside chats and finalists' announcement and 5 to 7 p.m. for musical performance and networking reception) bringing the national competition to British Columbia as Black founders compete for a place in the Toronto grand finale. Vancouver is stop three on the national tour, spotlighting the talent, ambition, and potential of Black founders in British Columbia. The tour continues with stops in Edmonton and Toronto, before culminating in the Grand Finale in Toronto on October 16-17, 2026.

"Melamoon is about creating real opportunities for Black founders to be seen, supported, and financed. When we invest in Black entrepreneurs, we strengthen local economies, unlock innovation, and help build a more inclusive future for business in Canada."

Tiffany Callender, CEO and Co-Founder, FACE Coalition

Melamoon is Canada's largest Black-focused, no-equity pitch competition. Through live city qualifiers and a national final, the platform is designed to help Black entrepreneurs gain exposure, strengthen investor readiness, and compete for a share of $200,000 in non-dilutive funding.

At a time when Black founders continue to face barriers in accessing capital, networks, and visibility, Melamoon is positioning Black entrepreneurship as a national economic growth story. The tour is designed not only to spotlight founders, but also to strengthen the ecosystem around them by bringing together investors, business leaders, institutional partners, and community champions in each city.

Vancouver will build on the momentum generated by the first two stops on the tour, bringing together founders, ecosystem partners, professionals, and supporters for a day of live pitching, networking, and programming focused on business growth and access to capital.

"Vancouver is home to exceptional entrepreneurial talent, creative energy, and global ambition. Melamoon is proud to bring this platform to the city and help more Black founders in British Columbia access the visibility, connections, and capital they need to grow."

Tiffany Callender, CEO and Co-Founder, FACE Coalition

The road to $200,000: how the national tour works

Melamoon 2026 is a five-city cross-Canada qualifying road show. Each city hosts a live pitch event where Black founders compete before a panel of expert judges, with top performers advancing toward the national grand finale in Toronto. The national prize pool includes:

Grand Prize: $100,000

$100,000 Second Prize: $50,000

$50,000 Third Prize: $25,000

$25,000 Public Choice Award: $25,000

What to expect at the Vancouver qualifying event

Taking place at Simon Fraser University's (SFU) Segal Graduate School on July 4, 2026, the Vancouver event will bring together Black excellence, entrepreneurship, and community for a high-energy day of programming, including:

Live Qualifying Pitch Competition

Black founders from Vancouver and across British Columbia will take the stage before expert judges. Top performers will advance toward the Toronto grand final and the $200,000 prize pool.

Keynotes and Expert Sessions

Programming focused on entrepreneurship, access to capital, and business growth, featuring voices from across the Black business and innovation ecosystem.

Investor and Mentor Access

Direct access to investors, advisors, and capital partners in the room specifically to meet and support Black founders.

Ecosystem Partner Activations

Business support organizations and community partners offering resources, connections, and opportunities throughout the event.

A national platform for Black economic power

Melamoon Vancouver is part of a broader national effort to create real pathways for Black entrepreneurs to grow, scale, and compete. Through Melamoon, FACE is helping shift the conversation from potential to performance by giving Black founders a platform built around visibility, access, and investment readiness.

FACE Coalition leads the national tour with the trust, reach, and infrastructure it has built as a leading organization in Canada's Black entrepreneurship ecosystem. Since its founding, FACE has played a central role in expanding access to capital for Black business owners, strengthening support systems for entrepreneurs, and advancing Black economic development across the country.

Interac, one of Canada's most trusted financial networks, powers the Melamoon 2026 tour from coast to coast, supporting the next generation of Black founders as they compete for national recognition and non-dilutive capital.

www.facecoalition.com | www.melamoon.ca

About FACE Coalition

Founded in 2021, FACE Coalition is a national, bilingual, Black-led non-profit dedicated to stimulating economic growth and creating generational wealth for Canadians of African descent. As administrator of the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund, a $160 million fund backed by the Government of Canada and the Business Development Bank of Canada, FACE has approved over $67 million in loans and disbursed more than $50 million to nearly 600 Black-owned businesses across Canada. Visit www.facecoalition.com.

About Melamoon

Melamoon is more than a pitch competition. It is a national movement for Black economic power. Presented by FACE Coalition and powered by Interac, Melamoon 2026 tours five Canadian cities before culminating in a grand national final in Toronto, where $200,000 in non-dilutive capital will be awarded to Black founders. No equity. No catch. Just fuel. Visit www.melamoon.ca.

About Interac

Interac Corp. is a trusted and safe way to pay and get paid in Canada, deeply committed to enabling inclusive financial participation for all Canadians. As a proud powering sponsor of Melamoon 2026, Interac stands behind the next generation of Black founders from coast to coast. Visit www.interac.ca.

Melamoon gratefully acknowledges the support of Interac, BIZ, BEKH, and the Government of Canada.

SOURCE Federation of African Canadian Economics

MEDIA INQUIRIES: For media inquiries, interview requests, or press accreditation for the Vancouver event: Isabelle Desmarais, Director, Marketing and Communications, FACE Coalition, [email protected]