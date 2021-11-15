FACE-Deloitte: FACE, in collaboration with Deloitte Canada, launches Masterclass series to equip Black entrepreneurs with key financial tools

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE) is proud to launch a Masterclass series in collaboration with Deloitte Canada to equip Black entrepreneurs across Canada with key financial tools to access funding and achieve their professional goals.

"I am delighted to collaborate with Deloitte. I am convinced that the Masterclass series will greatly benefit Black entrepreneurs who wish to perfect their knowledge of the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund and achieve their professional goals"

- Tiffany Callender, Chief Executive Officer of FACE

The FACE-Deloitte Masterclass Series is a three-week learning program of interactive courses where Deloitte professionals will share their knowledge and professional experience on a specific topic with young Black entrepreneurs.

"I'm incredibly proud of our firm's collaboration with FACE, which boldly took a stand during the pandemic to serve Black business owners and entrepreneurs," said Anthony Viel, CEO of Deloitte Canada. "I'm confident that together, we can help spread knowledge and spark new opportunities for business leaders within the Black community, and ultimately help build a stronger and more equitable Canada."

This speakers' series reflects Deloitte's commitment to make a positive impact on society by sharing core knowledge, competences, and network as well as to reinforce societal initiatives that support education, employment, and economic empowerment in an inclusive way. The goal of these courses is to provide young Black entrepreneurs with key tools to successfully apply for funding and to advance their aspirations as business owners.

"This is an amazing opportunity for us to lead with purpose and work in tandem with FACE to promote and sustain economic opportunities for Black people and businesses across Canada," said Candice Maxis, National Leader, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Deloitte Canada. "Deloitte is committed to fostering equity and inclusion for Black people, at every level of business, and I can't wait to see the impact of this collaboration."

About FACE

The Federation of African Canadian Economics is a coalition of Black-led organizations dedicated to stimulating economic growth and creating generational wealth for Canadians of African Descent. In 2020 FACE was created to address the needs of Black business owners and entrepreneurs who were economically devastated during the pandemic.

The founding organizations included Africa Centre, Black Business Initiative, Black Business and Professional Association, Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association Inc, and Groupe 3737.

FACE is anchored in the commitment of its founding organization which synthesizes over 100 years of experience diligently serving Black Canadians with respect, integrity and purpose.

