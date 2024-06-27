QUÉBEC CITY, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of the Fondation du Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec (MNBAQ) is pleased to announce Fabrice Alcayde's appointment as President and CEO.

A multidisciplinary career

Fabrice Alcayde. Photo: MNBAQ, Emmanuelle Letendre-Levesque (CNW Group/Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec)

Fabrice Alcayde, a musician by training who has a keen awareness of the arts, holds a master's degree in business administration from the Université du Québec à Montréal. His unique career path, shaped by business development, has broadened his grasp of human relations and interpersonal relationships. He has served as director of philanthropic development at the Fondation du Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec since 2021 and has been acting President and CEO since January 2024, thus making him an obvious choice to head the Fondation.

Broadening the presence of art in our lives

"Fabrice is highly motivated by the challenges that we are facing. He is surrounded by a solid team that organized an outstanding ball last May and has expanded our community of patrons of the arts and partners. His dedication at the helm of the Fondation will enable us to sustain this success. What is more, he can rely on the full support and trust of the Board of Directors to successfully complete the historic campaign getting under way for the future space devoted to Riopelle's works. We wish him the best of luck," noted Julie-Anne Vien, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Fondation du Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec.

"It is a great honour to be appointed President and CEO of the Fondation, a responsibility that I accept with tremendous gratitude. I have had the privilege since the beginning of the year to serve as acting President and CEO while also serving as director of philanthropic development in this magnificent institution, where I have worked for three years, and am ready to successfully carry out its mission. I am especially motivated by the notion of contributing with my team to the completion of projects that are important to the Québec community such as the transformation of the museum complex with the construction of the new pavilion and the implementation of the numerous educational and community-based projects offered by the MNBAQ, which means a lot to me. I would like to express my gratitude to the members of the Board of Directors for their trust."

Headed by Fabrice Alcayde, the Fondation team will be mobilized in Québec's biggest philanthropic campaign in the cultural sector to fund the Riopelle Space and will participate in the development of the MNBAQ's entire educational sector, which will further enhance its influence, visibility, and accessibility. "Putting art front and centre in the lives of people from all walks of life will never have been as stimulating for the MNBAQ," the President and CEO concluded.

Fabrice Alcayde took up his appointment on June 17, 2024.

The Fondation du Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec

The Fondation seeks to support the MNBAQ in the fulfilment of its mission by promoting the development of solid philanthropic partnerships. It oversees the development of the collections, funding for exhibitions, and access to educational and cultural activity programs. The Fondation also enables donors to personalize their contributions through the creation of dedicated funds and offers, to this end, an adapted recognition plan.

fmnbaq.org

The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec

Located in the heart of the Battlefields Park, the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec is a unique museum complex that combines art, architecture, and nature. Distinctive pavilions showcase the MNBAQ's vast collection comprising more than 42 000 works produced since the 17th century. Paintings, sculptures, drawings, photographs, and prints are presented in different exhibitions that highlight Québec art from all periods, including collections of Inuit art and the decorative arts, and design.

mnbaq.org

