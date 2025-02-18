The early-career researcher has just received a prestigious Alfred P. Sloan Fellowship in physics for his groundbreaking research on quantum materials.

QUÉBEC and VARENNES, QC, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Professor Fabio Boschini is among the 126 recipients announced today by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation in seven fields. Sloan Fellowships support outstanding early-career scientists who demonstrate creativity, ambition, and dedication to advance discovery. These rising stars of research come from American and Canadian schools and are definitely names to watch. Many Sloan Fellows have gone on to become Nobel prize winners.

INRS Professor Fabio Boschini has just received a prestigious 2025 Alfred P. Sloan Fellowship in physics for his groundbreaking research on quantum materials. Crédit : INRS (CNW Group/Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS))

"I am truly honoured to be the first Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Fellow at INRS," said Professor Fabio Boschini, a researcher specializing in quantum materials at INRS and a 2025 Alfred P. Sloan award recipient. "The Alfred P. Sloan Fellowship is an exciting recognition of my team's hard work. It pushes us to aim even higher, dream even bigger, and step out of our comfort zone to dive into the depths of exploratory research and the unknown."

The designation of 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ) by the United Nations highlights the growing importance of quantum research, exemplified by the prestigious Alfred P. Sloan Fellowship in Physics awarded to Professor Boschini for his groundbreaking work on quantum materials at INRS.

Unprecedented research on quantum materials

Holder of a Canada Research Chair in Quantum Materials' Dynamics, Fabio Boschini studies the unique electronic, magnetic, and topological properties of quantum materials. In his work he uses state-of-the-art ultrafast techniques, including time- and angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (TR-ARPES). This powerful spectroscopic tool allows scientists to explore the dynamic interactions of electrons and conduct unprecedented research on quantum materials through the interaction between light and matter.

Since joining INRS in 2020, Professor Boschini and his team have focused their work on three research objectives: develop and leverage the TR-ARPES technique, reveal the role of dynamic interactions between electrons in unconventional superconductors, and develop innovative techniques.

This research on quantum materials promises unprecedented technological advances that could revolutionize many aspects of our daily lives, whether in the fields of telecommunications, information, and energy.

"I would like to congratulate Professor Fabio Boschini on receiving the prestigious Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellowship in physics," said Isabelle Delisle, INRS Scientific Director. "This award is well-deserved recognition of his outstanding and innovative contributions to quantum materials research. INRS is a leader in quantum research and can be proud of the forward-looking environment it provides for its top scientists and their successors in this strategic area for Québec and the world. This fellowship not only recognizes Professor Boschini's talent, but also the high calibre of his team and the infrastructure available at INRS."

Fabio Boschini received his PhD in physics from the Department of Physics at Politecnico di Milano (Italy) in 2015. He then joined Andrea Damascelli's group at the Quantum Matter Institute (QMI), University of British Columbia, as a postdoctoral fellow from 2015 to 2020. He has been a professor and researcher at the INRS Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre since November 2020 and an affiliated investigator with the QMI since 2021, and he is the current holder of a Canada Research Chair in Quantum Materials' Dynamics.

Fabio Boschini is a leading expert in fundamental studies of the exotic properties of quantum materials, particularly strongly correlated electronic systems such as unconventional superconductors and charge ordered systems, using advanced momentum-resolved spectroscopic techniques. He is in charge of the time- and angle- resolved photoemission (TR-ARPES) endstation at the Advanced Laser Light Source (ALLS) user facility, and he recently published the first comprehensive review of this technique in Reviews of Modern Physics, the world's premier physics review journal.

About INRS

INRS is an academic institution dedicated exclusively to graduate research and training in strategic sectors in Quebec. For the past 55 years, it has actively contributed to Quebec's economic, social, and cultural development. INRS is first in Canada in research intensity. It is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres located in Quebec City, Montreal, Laval, and Varennes, which focus their efforts on strategic sectors: water, earth, and environment (Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre); energy, materials, and telecommunications ( Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre ); urbanization, culture, and society (Urbanisation Culture Société Research Centre); and health and biotechnology (Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie Research Centre). The INRS community includes over 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, and faculty and staff members.

