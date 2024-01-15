F12.NET Strengthens Commitment to Security and Compliance with Canadian Controlled Goods Program Certification

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - F12.net has completed the certification process for the Canadian Controlled Goods Program (CGP), empowering the company to offer its services to Canadian small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) mandated to comply with the Defence Production Act. The certification allows F12.net to meet clients' unique needs in sectors such as naval services and the aerospace industry, where compliance with the Defence Production Act is paramount.

Calvin Engen, Chief Technology Officer at F12.net, said, "Achieving certification under the Canadian Controlled Goods Program is a significant step forward for F12.net. This accomplishment underscores our dedication to providing top-tier managed IT services while ensuring compliance with regulations critical to national security."

For F12.net clients, the CGP certification means enhanced trust and compliance. The certification assures clients of the heightened security measures and unwavering regulatory adherence embedded in F12.net's managed IT services. With the attainment of the CGP certification, F12.net is poised to extend its comprehensive managed services to a broader spectrum of clients, including businesses dealing with controlled goods, encompassing specialized equipment and technology crucial to national security.

F12.net is committed to supporting Canadian SMBs in their journey towards enhanced security, compliance, and operational efficiency. For more information on F12.net and its services, please visit www.f12.net.

SOURCE F12.net