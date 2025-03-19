Canadian Businesses Face Rising Cyber Threats: F12.net's New Report Highlights Urgent Need for Digital Resilience

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian businesses are under increasing pressure to address the growing complexity of cyber threats. Today, F12.net releases its Cybersecurity Trends Report in Canada (2024-2029), providing mid-sized organisations with specific recommendations to strengthen their cyber resilience.

The report draws from trusted industry research, threat intelligence, and regulatory updates. It offers practical strategies for Canadian businesses to reduce risk and improve response capabilities as cyber attacks become more frequent and sophisticated.

72% of Canadian SMBs reported experiencing a cyber attack in the past year. The report confirms that businesses should no longer question if an attack will occur, but when.

"Cybersecurity is now a core business issue—directly tied to operational continuity, regulatory compliance, and customer confidence," says Calvin Engen, Chief Technology Officer at F12.net. "Canadian businesses can't afford to be reactive; they need adaptive security strategies that scale with the evolving threat landscape."

Highlights from the report include:

Ransomware incidents increasing – 79% of ransomware victims paid attackers, pointing to a lack of preparedness and response planning.

AI-powered attacks advancing – Threat actors are using artificial intelligence to automate and personalise attack campaigns.

Cloud misconfigurations exposing data – 12% of cloud security incidents stem from configuration errors, leaving sensitive information exposed.

Regulatory pressures mounting – Bill C-27's Consumer Privacy Protection Act introduces new obligations, including potential penalties of up to 5% of global revenue.

Cyber insurance requirements tightening – 66–82% of mid-sized businesses carry cyber insurance, but policies increasingly demand higher security standards.

Recommendations for Canadian Businesses

The Cybersecurity Trends Report in Canada (2024-2029) outlines the following actions:

Implement Zero Trust frameworks to control access and reduce risk exposure.

Strengthen cloud governance with encryption, multi-factor authentication, and continuous monitoring.

Prioritise employee training to limit phishing and social engineering risks.

Leverage Managed Security Services for 24/7 threat detection and response.

Align security policies with emerging compliance regulations.

Mid-Year Cyber Briefing Webinar – June 18, 2025

F12.net will host its Mid-Year Cyber Briefing Webinar on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Calvin Engen, CTO, and Brandon Peters, vCIO, will present updated threat intelligence, review key developments from the first half of the year, and provide guidance to help Canadian businesses strengthen their cyber resilience for the remainder of 2025.

Details and registration are available at here.

About the Report

The Cybersecurity Trends Report in Canada (2024-2029) is based on combined research from leading industry sources, public data, and F12.net's analysis of the Canadian cyber threat landscape. The report synthesises multiple data points, regulatory developments, and threat intelligence to provide mid-sized businesses with focused, actionable guidance.

About F12.net

F12.net is a Canadian technology partner supporting Canadian businesses in enhancing cyber security, maintaining compliance, and strengthening operational resilience. Through managed IT services and security solutions, F12.net helps businesses reduce risk and prepare for evolving threats.

