F12.net Acquires AMTRA Solutions, Deepening Microsoft Cloud and AI Expertise for Canadian Mid-Market Businesses

EDMONTON and CALGARY, AB, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - F12.net, a leading Canadian Managed IT and Cyber Security provider, today announced the acquisition of AMTRA Solutions, a highly respected Microsoft technology partner with deep expertise in Microsoft Azure, Modern Work, and AI solutions.

The acquisition reinforces F12's commitment to helping Canadian businesses modernise, secure, and scale their technology environments. AMTRA will continue operating under its brand as a division of F12, maintaining leadership continuity and a strong focus on its specialised Microsoft services.

With this acquisition, F12.net is firmly positioned as a Canadian leader in Microsoft cloud, AI, and security services.

A Shared Vision for Modernisation and Growth

Founded over 20 years ago, AMTRA is recognised for delivering innovative Microsoft solutions to mid-market and enterprise clients across Canada. Its team brings specialised capabilities in Azure cloud migration, Microsoft Copilot, Modern Work solutions, and AI adoption capabilities increasingly in demand among Canadian organisations navigating digital transformation.

"This isn't just about adding capabilities; it's about accelerating value for clients who need to navigate AI, compliance, and cloud complexity," said Alex Webb, CEO of F12.net. "AMTRA's team is exceptional. Together, we're positioned to deliver an unmatched blend of managed services, Cyber Security, and Microsoft expertise to Canadian businesses."

Continued Leadership, Seamless Service

AMTRA's founder, Tasso Chondronikolis, will continue to lead the AMTRA division as Managing Partner, ensuring continuity for clients and partners. All members of AMTRA's leadership team will remain in their current roles.

"This partnership allows us to scale our vision while staying true to our roots," said Tasso Chondronikolis, Managing Partner of AMTRA. "Our clients can expect the same commitment to excellence, with access to even greater resources and service depth through F12."

Both companies confirmed there will be no immediate changes to customer service, account management, or operational delivery for either F12 or AMTRA clients. Clients will continue working with their existing teams, with the added benefit of broader expertise and service options available in future phases of integration.

Future Plans and Market Position

This acquisition positions F12 as one of the most capable Microsoft-focused solution providers for Canadian mid-market organisations combining its proven strength in Managed IT and Cyber Security with AMTRA's advanced Microsoft specialisations.

"With this acquisition, F12.net is firmly positioned as a Canadian leader in Microsoft cloud, AI, and security services for mid-market organisations," added Webb.

Further announcements regarding expanded service offerings, certifications, and customer programs are expected in the months ahead.

About F12.net

F12.net is a leading Managed IT and Cyber Security provider dedicated to helping Canadian businesses reduce risk, improve operational continuity, and modernise their technology environments. With a focus on essential industries including healthcare, finance, professional services, and manufacturing F12 delivers trusted IT solutions from coast to coast.

About AMTRA Solutions

AMTRA Solutions is an elite Microsoft technology partner based in Calgary, Alberta. With more than 20 years of experience, AMTRA specialises in helping organisations adopt Microsoft Azure, Modern Work, and AI solutions to drive innovation and growth.

