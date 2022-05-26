EY recognizes 27 Prairies businesses in annual entrepreneur program

Entrepreneurs are building the social and economic fabric of the community

CALGARY, AB, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - EY Canada is honoured to announce the regional finalists in the EY Entrepreneur Of the Year® 2022 Prairies program today. Selected by an independent panel of judges, 27 businesses have been recognized for transforming our world through unbounded innovation, growth and prosperity.

"As greater infrastructure investments are made in a post-pandemic recovery, it's not surprising to see a number of this year's finalists in the construction, industrial and manufacturing sectors," says Rob Jolley, Entrepreneur Of The Year Prairies Program Co-Director. "These unstoppable entrepreneurs are putting the customer at the heart of their strategy to help build the social and economic fabric of our economy, and doing so with passion and innovation."

Now in its 28th year in Canada, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program supports, connects and enables entrepreneurs across Canada as they turn groundbreaking ideas into powerful businesses that deliver national and global impact. The program works in tandem with EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ and Entrepreneurs Access Network to help businesses grow, scale and overcome ever-evolving challenges, while building an equitable and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem for all.

"Other common threads among this year's group are energy and agriculture — with many entrepreneurs delivering innovative and customized solutions to help businesses do things differently and more sustainably," says Shane Dunn, Entrepreneur Of The Year Prairies Program Co-Director. "It's great to see so many leading with purpose to deliver long-term value for their stakeholders. We're excited to celebrate their achievements."

View the full list of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Prairies finalists

What's next?

The independent panel of judges will select seven regional winners who will be announced in July. The winners will then move forward to compete with Pacific, Ontario, Québec and Atlantic regional winners at the national awards celebration in November, where Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 winner will be revealed. The overall Canadian winner will go on to compete with national winners from across the globe in Monaco for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2023. Last year's winner, Dr. Carl Hansen of AbCellera — BC-based biotechnology company best known for its leading role in developing an antibody treatment for COVID-19 — will be heading to Monaco next month to represent Canada on the world stage for EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022.

More information

Visit ey.com/ca/eoy for more program details and follow #EOYCanada and #EOYPrairies on social media for the latest program updates.

The 2022 Prairies independent judging panel comprises James Boettcher, Chief Idea Officer, Custodian of Culture and CEO, Righteous Gelato; Desirée Bombenon, CEO and Chief Disruption Officer, SureCall; Mike Fata, CEO, Fata & Associates, Inc.; JoeAnne Hardy, President, WBM Technologies Inc.; Tiffany Kaminsky, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Symend Inc.; Ashif Mawji, Managing Partner, ScaleGood Fund; and Linda McCurdy, President and CEO, K-Bro Linen Systems Inc.

This year's national sponsor is TSX Inc. The Prairies regional sponsor is CWB Financial Group.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year ®

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year title. ey.com/eoy

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com . Follow us on Twitter @EYCanada .

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information: Victoria McQueen, [email protected], 416 943 3141