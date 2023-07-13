EY Canada welcomes newest cohort of Black and Indigenous entrepreneurs to its Entrepreneurs Access Network

EY's program aims to address disparity gap by supporting founders driving innovation and social good



TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - EY Canada is pleased to announce 13 company founders selected for the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Class of 2023. Launched in Canada in 2022, the program helps Black and Indigenous leaders access learning and networks to transcend barriers and scale their businesses.

The Class of 2023 comprises fast-growing companies that are diversified in their missions and industries but share the common thread of focusing on social good and sustainability issues — all while driving innovation and creating a positive economic impact for all Canadians.

The Canadian entrepreneurs are:

"From health and wellness to AI-enabled technology, transportation to DE&I marketing, each business is unique in their approach to addressing our most pressing issues by delivering new solutions to market," shares Daniel Baer, EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Program Co-Director. "The remarkable diversity found in both the industries and entrepreneurs that make up this this year's cohort is a genuine testament to Canada's vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and to the inclusivity and excellence it embodies."

"Companies owned and operated by underrepresented groups traditionally face funding, capital and connection challenges," says Christopher Gordon, EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Program Co-Director. "Through the Network, we empower entrepreneurs to overcome barriers and soar to new heights by bringing to bear the benefits of EY knowledge, network, tools and professionals. And we couldn't be prouder to join them in their entrepreneurial growth journey."

"The Entrepreneurs Access Network is one tangible way that EY can live its purpose of Building a Better Working World – everyday," says Myriam Gafarou, EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Program Co-Director. "Together, we can build a stronger economy by building an inclusive economy."

First launched in the US, the Entrepreneurs Access Network aims to address the disparity gap by working with underrepresented CEOs of private, for-profit organizations to deliver a one-year educational curriculum with coaching and networking opportunities, while working with regulatory and industry partners to help participants overcome traditional funding barriers. Entrepreneurs Access Network participants also gain access to EY tools and services, benefit from a curated executive curriculum and are paired with an EY Relationship Ambassador for 1:1 coaching to help guide them through their growth journey.

The Entrepreneurs Access Network works in tandem with EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ and EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® to help businesses grow, scale and overcome ever-evolving challenges, while building an equitable and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem for all.

About EY Entrepreneurs Access Network

The EY Entrepreneurs Access Network is a program designed to support Black and Indigenous entrepreneurs. It aims to address the disparity gap by combining a curated, one-year educational curriculum for business owners of private, for-profit organizations, with coaching and networking opportunities. Participants are paired with an EY Relationship Ambassador for dedicated coaching to help guide them through their growth journey.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws.

For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. Follow us on Twitter @EYCanada.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP

