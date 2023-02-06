EY Canada unveils annual report measuring corporate responsibility impact

Report analyzes collective Canadian impact on firm's people, communities and clients

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - EY Canada is proud to issue its 2022 corporate responsibility report, capturing how the firm is delivering on its purpose of building a better working world by being better today, bolder tomorrow. The report provides an overview of how the firm is making its people a priority, actively investing in communities and serving clients with purpose day by day, year over year.



"Brick by brick, we're building progress, not just through statistics and metrics, but through the passion and commitment of our more than 8,000 people across Canada, who live our purpose every day," explains Jad Shimaly, Chair, CEO and Chief Inclusiveness Officer at EY Canada. "We're excited to share how we're moving the needle further by creating a culture of belonging within EY and beyond, while helping our clients grow and redefine the value they create for their own stakeholders, customers and communities."

Fostering belonging and exceptional people experiences

The firm is differentially investing in its people, their wellness, growth and success by maximizing its $12m investment commitment to provide transformational learning and development experiences. This includes three, free accredited master's programs focused on technology, business analytics and sustainability.

That investment works hand in hand with its collective pledge to put diversity, equity and inclusiveness (DE&I) at the core of the organization. Last year, the firm witnessed a 492% increase in membership of its eight professional networks across Canada, which aim to create a greater space to listen, learn and further the DE&I agenda in EY and beyond, while helping our people build an exceptional EY experience that means the most to them.

Empowering communities to grow, evolve and thrive

In 2022, EY Canada and its people contributed to helping local communities and the planet by investing more than 30,000 hours through the EY Ripples program. Working closely with over 150 organizations that support diverse, racially and economically marginalized communities, EY people have collectively impacted over 736,700 lives from coast-to-coast.

By supporting organizations that accelerate sustainability, enable entrepreneurship and improve healthcare and education, the firm is focused on creating meaningful change for society, while contributing to Canada's economic growth.

In line with EY's global ambition of becoming net-zero by 2025, Canada has made lasting progress with 97% of Canadian offices now operating in LEED-certified buildings and achieving a 76% reduction in business travel emissions.

"We've been a force for positive environmental change across the market, rallying alongside other organizations, industry and geopolitical groups such as the International Sustainability Standards Board, UN Conference on Biodiversity and the Business Renewables Centre to accelerate our sustainability efforts together," says Kent Kaufield, ESG Markets Leader and Chief Sustainability Officer at EY Canada.

Helping clients address challenges and seize opportunities

With innovation at the heart of its client-serving operations, the firm has invested heavily to strengthen solutions and results-driven capabilities. In 2022 alone, we expanded the EY Neurodiversity Centres of Excellence program in Canada with three new locations and a 62% increase in hires, announced a new global Shopify alliance, six acquisitions and an EY Cannabis Centre of Excellence.

"As we continually invest in our client service capabilities, we're fostering trust, spearheading transformation and supporting growth that helps businesses run better and generate sustainable value," adds Linda Williams, Managing Partner, Clients, Markets & Growth at EY Canada.

