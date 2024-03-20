EY Canada supports the fight against poverty with a transformational $10 million multi-year gift to United Ways across Canada

TORONTO, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - In a critical time for many neighbourhoods across Canada, where families are battling an affordability crisis and high cost of housing, EY is stepping up with an incredible $10 million to United Ways across Canada to support the fight against poverty.

The generous five-year gift comes at a time when needs among communities and the demand for United Way funded programming have been rising at an unprecedented rate. Proceeds from this transformational gift will support programs fighting poverty and the issues that stem from it, including tackling unemployment, housing and homelessness, mental health support, and women empowerment.

With unparalleled reach across Canada, EY recognizes United Way as a vital partner in addressing the multifaceted challenges of poverty. This commitment, reinforcing a more than 60-year partnership, sets an example for multi-year corporate philanthropy in the sector and will inspire others to make lasting contributions.

As longtime local leaders dedicated to employee giving and volunteerism, EY employees have played a pivotal role in supporting United Way initiatives through its EY Ripples corporate responsibility program. Through the program, staff can give back to their community with skill-based volunteering and mentorship opportunities, often being paired with unemployed youth and skilled newcomers. EY's mentors support United Way funded programs and clients by providing valuable insights into higher education, professional training, and employment, with the goal of supporting their entrance into the corporate workforce.

For United Way Greater Toronto, both the time and financial investment will support ongoing work to meet the urgent needs of communities and bring long-term systemic change to the region so that every person in every community has the opportunities, access, and connections they need to build a good life – regardless of their income, the neighbourhood they live in, or their social identity.

"On behalf of United Way Greater Toronto and the United Way movement across Canada it is an honour to accept this generous multi-year gift and celebrate EY's incredible commitment to community. Faced with an unprecedented increase in demand for community services, record inflation, higher rates of food insecurity, and a cost-of-living crisis, we will invest this generous donation where it is most needed, for maximum impact. Through this $10 million gift, EY is helping United Way ensure access to services across the GTA, that food pantries are stocked for the next family, and workplace training is available for youth, including newcomer youth, who are eager to start their careers."

Daniele Zanotti, CEO & President, United Way Greater Toronto

"Giving back and supporting our local communities is an integral part of who we are. As supporters of United Way for more than 60 years, we're thrilled to further our relationship with a multi-year gift that will not only support Canada's most vulnerable, but also foster education and socio-economic growth to enrich the communities where our people live and work. We applaud the pivotal role United Way plays in helping Canadians live a better life, and we're proud to be part of their journey towards building a better working world for all."

Jad Shimaly, Chair and CEO of EY Canada

