TORONTO, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - EY Canada is pleased to announce the launch of EY TaxChat™, a digital tax preparation service connecting individuals with experienced EY Tax professionals in an easy-to-use online platform.

"COVID-19 has compounded financial stress for Canadians coast to coast. EY TaxChat offers a safe and easy way to navigate the increasingly complicated tax landscape – all from the comfort of home," says Albert Anelli, EY Canada Managing Partner, Tax. "Today's workforce is more sophisticated, digitally-minded and flexible than ever before. This tool is really about providing a tax preparation solution that drives the long-term value Canadians deserve."

EY TaxChat is available to organizations to help them promote better financial wellness among their people and enhance existing relationship with customers. EY TaxChat can be integrated into companies' existing suite of services as a value-add offering that's company paid or partially subsidized.

EY TaxChat is simple to access via mobile phone or desktop. Once a profile is set up, taxpayers answer some questions about their tax situation, while EY's trusted Tax professionals handle the preparation and filing.

To celebrate the inaugural year of EY TaxChat, EY Canada is offering the service as a benefit to its people.

"Offering EY TaxChat to our people is one more way we're supporting personal wellness during this challenging time," says Anelli. "We're happy to offer a unique alternative for tax preparation and change what was once a daunting and complicated process for so many."

