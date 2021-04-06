An ecosystem of skills and capabilities to support business transformation and innovation initiatives

Centre to support mining companies position for growth now, next and beyond

A business-led and technology-enabled approach anchored on enabling the energy transition

Newly appointed EY Americas Mining and Metals Leader, Theo Yameogo , to lead the charge

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - EY Canada is proud to announce the launch of an EY Americas Mining and Metals Centre of Excellence that will offer companies across North and South America access to cutting-edge services and innovation-led solutions that meet the most pressing needs of mining and metals businesses, today and in the future.

"Post-COVID-19 investments in infrastructure, combined with demand to sustain the energy transition, will drive significant growth in the mining and metals sector over the next three to five years," says Theo Yameogo, EY Americas Mining and Metals Leader. "But capitalizing on these opportunities is going to require a major pivot — and we want to be there to support companies as they navigate the path forward. While working cross-collaboratively with our colleagues in the Americas to combine our business and technical expertise with emerging technologies, the Centre will ground us under one unified vision to help companies drive meaningful and long-term growth."

Powered by EY wavespaceTM, the Centre's integrated, business-led and technology-enabled approach will support the growth ambitions of mining and metals companies by focusing on four key areas:

Technical expertise: bringing advanced knowledge and understanding of the unique business landscape, including reserves and resources, mine planning and tailings management.

bringing advanced knowledge and understanding of the unique business landscape, including reserves and resources, mine planning and tailings management. Digital transformation: connecting the dots to link investments to value realization through strategic roadmaps, prioritization of initiatives and disciplined execution.

connecting the dots to link investments to value realization through strategic roadmaps, prioritization of initiatives and disciplined execution. Operations management: improving efficiency and productivity in operations through data-driven diagnostics, culture uplift and integrated planning and execution.

improving efficiency and productivity in operations through data-driven diagnostics, culture uplift and integrated planning and execution. Decarbonization and ESG: supporting adoption of carbon footprint analytics, greater energy optimization and increased health and safety.

"The mining and metals industry is an integral part of our Canadian fabric, and is poised to be an increasing contributor to job and economic recovery moving forward," says Jad Shimaly, EY Canada Chairman and CEO. "We're excited the Centre will allow us to play a role in enabling Canada's journey in the energy transition, while supporting mining and metals companies as they look to develop innovative and sustainable solutions that deliver long-term value for stakeholders."

The first Americas Mining and Metals Centre of Excellence will be hosted in Canada, with an additional location operating in Latin America later this year.

For more mining and metals insights and information on how we're supporting our clients towards long-term value creation, visit www.ey.com/en_ca/mining-metals.

