MONTRÉAL, July 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Given the cooler temperatures recorded today, the weather forecast for the upcoming days, as well as the assessment made by the regional public health department, the urban agglomeration public safety organization is announcing a return to normal operations as part of its Heat response plan.

On July 10, in accordance with recommendations issued by the regional public health department of CIUSSS du Centre-Sud de l'Île-de-Montréal, the city's public safety organization had announced it was upgrading its extreme heat response to Level 1.

Although the intervention level has been downgraded, our teams remain vigilant and are monitoring the situation closely, in order to adapt their actions to the needs of the population in compliance with COVID-19-related public safety directives.

Where to cool off

Although temperatures have dropped, residents may still go to certain locations to catch a break from the heat during the summer season:

in the city's numerous play fountains across the territory

across the territory in outdoor swimming pools and wading pools

in shopping malls that have reopened across the urban agglomeration of Montréal

that have reopened across the urban agglomeration of Montréal on beaches of the urban agglomeration.

You can easily locate facilities that are open using this online map (in French)

Cooling off safely during a pandemic

We would like to reiterate that residents can cool off safely at any of the locations listed above, in compliance with the public safety recommendations in effect.

For more information concerning the measures rolled out by the city for its aquatic facilities, go to: Cooling off this summer.

Residents who are concerned about their health should dial 811.

Special response plan

Montréal's extreme heat special response plan comes into force when there is Extreme heat, which is defined as a three-day forecast with daytime highs of 33 °C or greater and night time lows of 20 °C or higher, or when night time temperatures are higher than 25 °C for two consecutive nights.

