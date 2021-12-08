Extraordinary Space Adventures at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of the Espace pour la vie holiday program, the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan is very pleased to present for the first time in Québec the film Voyager: The Never-Ending Journey, which has won several international awards. On December 22, the Planétarium team will also provide live commentary on the launch of the world's largest space telescope. Two great major adventures in space history!

An exceptional mission

Voyager : The Never-Ending Journey tells the gripping story of the most remarkable space mission in human history. In 1977, two space probes were launched to explore the most distant planets in the solar system. These ships have greatly enriched our knowledge of far-off worlds. After four decades, they are now exploring interstellar space, carrying with them a message, engraved on golden records, intended for extraterrestrial civilizations. These records, which include 115 images of the Earth, 12 minutes of sounds, greetings in 55 languages and 90 minutes of music, are meant to be like bottles into the interstellar sea. NASA believes that they could last several billion years.

This UMA Vision production allows audiences to fly over Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and their moons as if they were there.

James Webb Space Telescope Launch

On December 22, at 7:20 a.m. (Québec time), an Ariane 5 rocket from the European Space Agency will take off from Kourou, Guyana. On board, neatly folded and stowed in the rocket fairing, is the largest space telescope ever built in the world : the James Webb.

Its mission : study the formation and evolution of the first galaxies. Better understand the birth of stars and protoplanetary systems. Study planet properties (the solar system and beyond) and attempt to detect biosignatures.

Its special feature : with its 6.5-meter-diameter mirror, the telescope will observe the remotest parts of the universe in infrared light. The James Webb will be the first telescope capable of observing first galaxies' light.

Its position : its orbit will be around the Sun, unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, which orbits the Earth. It will be positioned 1.5 million kilometers from Earth (about four times the Earth-Moon distance).

On December 22, the Planétarium's astronomers and science communicators will comment the launch live on Facebook .

Please note : Olivier Hernandez, director of the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan, was for several years the Université de Montréal's project manager for one of the four telescope instruments that will allow the study of exoplanet atmospheres.

James Webb Launch - Chronology T - takeoff T+33 minutes - Solar panel deployments T+120 minutes - Deployment of communications antenna T+3 days - The James Webb goes beyond the lunar orbit T+~2 weeks - The telescope is fully deployed T+29 days - The James Webb is in its final configuration T+6 months - He's finally ready for science!

About Voyager : The Never-Ending Journey

The Voyager mission combines science and exploration. Since 1977, they have provided us with incredible information as they continue their journey into interstellar space. The film, produced by UMA Vision, allows the public to follow in their footsteps in a fantastic 360° projection.

Awards and Recognition :

PS Fulldome Festival 2018. Official selection

Fulldome Festival Brno 2018. Winner : Honorable mention

6 th Beijing International Science & Technology Film Festival 2018. Winner : Best science film

Beijing International Science & Technology Film Festival 2018. Winner : Best science film Horsetooth International Film Festival 2019. People's Choice Award

Beijing International Science & Technology Film Festival 2019. Winner : Best special effects

Jena Fulldome Festival 209. Best feature film selection

Fulldome Festival Brno 2019. People's Choice Award

International Festival of Science Visualization 2019. Official selection.

