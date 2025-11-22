OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Rideau Hall welcomed skaters today on the new refrigerated ice surface at the heritage skating rink as His Excellency Whit Fraser officially opened the skating season during a special celebration.

Thanks to this new surface, visitors can enjoy a high-quality skating experience at the Rideau Hall Rink from November to March, extending the season by up to three months each year, regardless of changing weather conditions. This will allow thousands of Canadians to come together at Rideau Hall each winter to participate in a truly iconic Canadian activity, building on the 150-year tradition of skating at Rideau Hall.

In addition to extending the season for public skating, Rideau Hall is working with local and national organizations to offer more opportunities for newcomers, under-represented groups and people of all backgrounds and abilities to experience the joy of skating.

This project has been made possible through the support of Power Corporation of Canada, the Rideau Hall Foundation, and the National Capital Commission.

"We envision this rink being more than just Rideau Hall's--it is Canada's Rink, open to all. This new refrigerated surface ensures that skating at Rideau Hall remains a cherished experience for people of all backgrounds and abilities, now and for generations to come. We are deeply grateful to our partners whose support has brought us closer to that vision."

- Whit Fraser

Programming and hours of operation

Reliable ice means reliable schedules. The extended skating season will run from November 22 to March 29. Free public skating is available during the following hours:

Monday to Friday, 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (last entry at 7:45 p.m.)

Saturday and Sunday, 1:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (last entry at 7:45 p.m.)

Note: the rink will open at 3 p.m. on opening day, November 22, and will be closed for the holidays from December 22, 2025, to January 2, 2026.

Further details are available on the Rideau Hall Rink page.

Plan your visit

Members of the public seeking more information about Rideau Hall's activities and guided tours can call 613-991-4422 or 1-866-842-4422 (toll-free), write to [email protected], or visit our website at www.gg.ca/RideauHall.

Street parking is available in the surrounding neighbourhood. Visitors may enter the grounds on foot through the Princess Gate (Monday to Sunday, during public skating hours) and through the Sussex, MacKay and Thomas gates (Saturday and Sunday, until 4 p.m.).

Visitors with mobility needs are encouraged to contact the reservation office in advance so staff can help identify the best ways to access the grounds and residence.

Rideau Hall is a working residence; scheduling for all activities is subject to change without notice due to official events.

