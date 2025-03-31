Exro Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

CALGARY, AB, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean-technology company that provides proprietary motor-control and complete electric propulsion system technology for e-mobility, announced today its financial results or the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

In 2024, Exro experienced a transformative year, delivering its innovative e-propulsion system technologies to major OEMs, implementing strategic cost reductions, advancing key programs, and strengthening partnerships. The company completed and integrated its merger with SEA Electric Inc. ("SEA"), resulting in record annual revenue of $23.1 million. Significant cost reductions, including facility closures, bill of material cost optimizations, and workforce restructuring, contributed to substantial savings, which are expected to be realized in 2025.

"2024 was a defining year for Exro, highlighted by record revenue, the merger and integration with SEA, and critical cost-saving initiatives,," said Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir. "Despite industry-wide macroeconomic challenges, we have demonstrated resilience and adaptability. The first half of the year was focused on merger integration, while the latter half established a strong foundation for future growth. As we enter 2025, we remain dedicated to scaling operations and driving commercialization in a dynamic market."

Over the nine months following the SEA merger, Exro delivered 153 electric propulsion systems to OEM partners and made significant advancements in its Coil Driver™ and Cell Driver™ programs. Key highlights include the launch of an innovation program with Stellantis N.V. for Coil Driver™ in passenger vehicles, the initiation of a new powertrain pilot program with a major commercial vehicle OEM, and the achievement of ETL Certification to UL standards for the Cell Driver™ battery energy storage system, reflecting Exro's commitment to innovation and commercial progress.

2024 Financial Highlights

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024

Record Revenue: $23,074,027 , driven by the delivery of 153 e-propulsion systems.

Exro exceeded its cost-saving target, achieving over in annualized savings against an initial goal of .

Operations Update

Commercial Vehicle OEM Programs: Series production deliveries of e-propulsion systems continue into 2025 for Exro's two blue-chip OEM partners. A pilot program with a third top-five OEM, launched in December 2024 , is progressing as planned, with Exro's Coil Driver™ integrated with a Nidec motor in a Class-6 vehicle. On-road trials are expected to begin by Q3 2025.

Series production deliveries of e-propulsion systems continue into 2025 for Exro's two blue-chip OEM partners. A pilot program with a third top-five OEM, launched in , is progressing as planned, with Exro's Coil Driver™ integrated with a Nidec motor in a Class-6 vehicle. On-road trials are expected to begin by Q3 2025. Coil Driver™ Integration : Exro has further optimized its Coil Driver™ technology, leading to cost reductions while maintaining performance. By H2 2025, Coil Driver™ is expected to become the core component of all propulsion system deliveries.

: Exro has further optimized its Coil Driver™ technology, leading to cost reductions while maintaining performance. By H2 2025, Coil Driver™ is expected to become the core component of all propulsion system deliveries. Passenger Vehicle OEMs : Exro is making continued progress with key passenger vehicle partners, positioning itself for expansion in the battery-electric and hybrid markets. The company's innovation program with Stellantis is on track, transitioning from design and simulation to prototype motor-Coil Driver ™ testing in Calgary, AB . Additionally, in Q1 2025, Exro was awarded innovation pilots with two additional major automotive OEMs, funded by the OEMs to evaluate the integration of Exro's Coil Driver ™ into their electric and hybrid platforms. These pilots have moved past the initial design and simulation phase and are anticipated to begin OEM motor-Exro Coil Driver ™ prototype testing in Q2 2025. As with the Stellantis program, the details of these new partnerships will remain under NDA until officially released by the OEMs.

: Exro is making continued progress with key passenger vehicle partners, positioning itself for expansion in the battery-electric and hybrid markets. The company's innovation program with Stellantis is on track, transitioning from design and simulation to prototype motor-Coil Driver testing in . Additionally, in Q1 2025, Exro was awarded innovation pilots with two additional major automotive OEMs, funded by the OEMs to evaluate the integration of Exro's Coil Driver into their electric and hybrid platforms. These pilots have moved past the initial design and simulation phase and are anticipated to begin OEM motor-Exro Coil Driver prototype testing in Q2 2025. As with the Stellantis program, the details of these new partnerships will remain under NDA until officially released by the OEMs. Energy Storage: The ongoing pilot on our Calgary facility continues to demonstrate the benefits of cell level control and progress our commercialization efforts. The Cell Driver™ installation completed at Red Deer Polytechnic in Q4 2024 is performing well and gathering valuable run-time data. Commercial discussions continue to advance in early 2025 for additional units in both Canada and the USA .

2025 Outlook

While Exro's technology continues to perform well, market uncertainty related to incentives under the new U.S. administration has introduced volatility. Changes in regulations, tariffs, and supply chain factors have led to temporary hesitancy among dealers and fleet operators.

Despite these near-term challenges, several OEMs are investing in new U.S. manufacturing facilities to support commercial EV adoption. Emerging markets such as Texas and Florida are experiencing strong growth, driven by corporate electrification investments, even in the absence of state-level incentives. Companies are taking a long-term approach, positioning themselves for expansion over the next two years, with significant acceleration expected by 2027.

Given these fluctuating market conditions, Exro is withdrawing its previously issued annual revenue guidance for 2025. This decision reflects the company's commitment to accurate disclosure amid ongoing market uncertainty. The company will reassess guidance as conditions stabilize.

While short-term market conditions are challenging, Exro remains focused on executing its strategy, improving margins, and adapting to evolving industry dynamics. The long-term outlook remains favorable, with ongoing investments in electrification and regulatory support.

Funding Update

Exro is actively exploring financing alternatives to support its business plan. As of March 31 2025, the company has received financial support from an existing investor and is continuing to evaluate other potential funding options with the assistance of third-party financial advisors. There is no guarantee that support from the existing shareholder will continue, nor that the company will secure an alternative source of funding. Exro will keep stakeholders informed of any developments as they arise.

