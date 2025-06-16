Exro Announces Postponement of Annual General Meeting to September

CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean-technology company that develops next-generation power control electronics to enhance the performance of electric motors and batteries, today announced that it will not be proceeding with its previously scheduled Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 25, 2025.

The AGM will be rescheduled to a date in September 2025, with a new meeting date to be confirmed in due course. Shareholders will receive updated meeting materials once the new date has been determined.

ABOUT EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Exro Technologies Inc., now expanded through the strategic acquisition of SEA Electric, is a leading clean technology company that has developed new-generation power control electronics. Its innovative suite of solutions, including Coil Driver™, Cell Driver™, and SEA-Drive®, expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries and offer OEMs a comprehensive e-propulsion solution with unmatched performance and efficiency. Exro is reshaping global energy consumption, accelerating adoption towards a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less – minimum energy for maximum results.

For more information visit our website at www.exro.com.

To view our Corporate Presentation visit us at www.exro.com/investors

Visit us on social media @exrotech.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Exro Technologies Inc.

Contact Information: Investor inquiries: [email protected]; Media inquiries: [email protected]