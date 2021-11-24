"The campaign will reach employers looking for a cost-saving, easy addition to their benefit plans while ensuring their employees have access to the best online pharmacy services," said Jeff Boutilier, General Manager, Pharmacy & Chief Clinical Officer. "We partner with employers to ensure their employees benefit from the right care and medication at the right time for their families and the company they work for."

Included in the online service, Express Scripts Canada will coordinate with employers' insurance providers to activate the service for employees. They'll also provide employers with enrolment information and support to introduce the online pharmacy service to employees and help with enrolment if needed.

Operating for more than ten years, and with decades of combined pharmaceutical experience, the pharmacy team has dispensed advice to thousands of Canadians. The team is available 24-hours a day, 7-days a week to answer questions ranging from the most complex treatment regimens to the simplest of patient concerns, all in the privacy of their homes.

"A by-product of the pandemic has been the increased demand for people to interact with pharmacists in a safer environment. Canadians need to know they have ability to choose a service that work best for them while receiving care and counsel in the privacy of their own home," said Boutilier. "Our pharmacists play a vital role in enhancing employee health. They are driven by a focus on personalized care, convenience and better health outcomes for employer workforces."

The campaign starts November 24th and will run into the New Year and features new, distinctive Express Scripts Canada Pharmacy branding and dedicated social media channels.

About Express Scripts Canada Pharmacy

Express Scripts Canada Pharmacy is operated by Express Scripts Canada, the largest pharmacy benefits manager in Canada. We provide pharmacy services to millions of Canadians and our clients include Canada's leading insurers, third party administrators, and some of Canada's largest plan sponsors. Through our proprietary consumer intelligence, clinical expertise, and patients-first approach, we promote better health decisions for plan members, while managing and reducing drug benefit costs for plan sponsors. Express Scripts Canada is a subsidiary of Express Scripts, a Cigna® company.

