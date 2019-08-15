Export Development Canada prices its fifth Green Bond at CAD$500 million as global interest in climate financing continues to rise

EDC has issued more than $2 billion in Green Bonds since 2014

OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - In another contribution to international climate change objectives, Canada's export credit agency has issued a CAD$500 million Green Bond. The bond will attract capital for green investment and grow Export Development Canada's (EDC) climate-friendly financing portfolio.

"Issuing more than $2 billion in Green Bonds over a half-decade demonstrates EDC's commitment to supporting green projects and initiatives and, perhaps more importantly, the increasing demand for sustainable investment products within the Canadian market," said Ken Kember, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, EDC.

This is EDC's second Green Bond in Canadian dollars and its fifth Green Bond in recent years. Previous bonds issued include: CAD$500 million in August 2017, USD$500 million in May 2017, USD$300 million in December 2015, and USD$300 million in January 2014. Each bond received strong support from the investor community.

Proceeds of all EDC's Green Bond offerings go toward EDC's portfolio of green assets, including loans made to companies active in fields of preservation, protection or remediation of air, water and or soil, creation of renewable energy, and mitigation of climate change. These proceeds have so far helped finance approximately 30 transactions in support of environmentally-beneficial companies or projects. Among other potential benefits, it's estimated these efforts have helped to avoid more than four million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

"EDC was the first Canadian institution to issue a Green Bond back in 2014 and our experience since has shown that there's a real appetite for these sustainable investment vehicles," Kember said.

"Green Bonds are a fantastic way to mobilize funds that can have a real impact on advancing clean tech development and responding to the climate change challenge."

With the issuance of this latest bond, EDC is hoping to bring more domestic and international investors to the table to further stimulate the growth of the Green Bond market in Canada.

EDC's Green Bond has a fixed rate coupon of 1.65% and it matures July 31, 2024. The lead underwriters were CIBC World Markets Corp., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC. This offering settled on July 31, 2019.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release which describe EDC's intentions, expectations, beliefs, or predictions may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. EDC cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and that EDC's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian companies of all sizes succeed on the world stage.

For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-888-434-8508 or visit www.edc.ca.

SOURCE Export Development Canada

For further information: Spokesperson, Amy Minsky, Export Development Canada, (613) 597-8872, aminsky@edc.ca

