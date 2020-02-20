Explore the East Coast with Porter Flights to Stephenville Français
Feb 20, 2020, 12:04 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines released its 2020 schedule for Stephenville, N.L., with round-trip flights operating between Halifax, beginning June 6, through September 26, 2020. Flights operate up to twice weekly on Wednesday and Saturday.
Surrounded by the natural beauty of the Long Range Mountains, Stephenville boasts rich maritime history, and breathtaking coastline views. From trekking through forests and braving the sea by boat, to town tours and guided wildlife excursions, Newfoundland's west coast is the perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts.
Flights also connect with Ottawa and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on the same aircraft. Other destinations in the Porter network are accessible from these points.
Flights are currently available for booking on Porter's website and through travel agents. Complete schedule information is available at www.flyporter.com.
About Porter Airlines
Porter Airlines has revolutionized short-haul flying with a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.
The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Stephenville, N.L., Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., and Myrtle Beach, S.C.
