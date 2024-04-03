Explore Colombia, the Country of Beauty, with a New Direct Flight from Montreal to Bogotá

With the convenience of this new Avianca flight, Canadians now have the perfect opportunity to experience the South American country firsthand, beginning their journey in the captivating capital city of Bogotá.

MONTREAL, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- Colombia is experiencing a historic moment in its tourism industry, so it is no wonder Canadians are drawn to explore this country's year-round tropical climate, as well as its culture, its gastronomy, and its immense natural wealth.

With today's inaugural flight, Avianca AV201, the airline's reaching its second destination in Canada, offering four weekly flights on Airbus A320 aircraft, accommodating 180 passengers each. This expansion reflects the growing interest in travel between both countries. "Thanks to the joint work with airports and authorities, our first flight takes off on the Montreal-Bogotá route, an incredible opportunity to continue promoting tourism, business, and new opportunities between our entire region and Canada," said Ana María Copete, director of commercial development at Avianca.

Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, the nation's promotion agency, celebrated the flourishing air connectivity between Canada and Colombia, and stated that "this new Avianca flight allows more travelers to explore the magic of both nations. We invite people from Montreal to visit Colombia and see why our country is a trendy destination with unparalleled beauty and meaningful travel experiences for all."

Similarly, ADM Aéroports de Montréal is delighted about this new direct flight to Bogotá from Montréal and welcomes Avianca to the growing YUL family. "This route offers our passengers additional options for direct access to the capital of Colombia. It's also a new gateway to South and Central America and it is great news for Québec's Latino community," said Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO of ADM.

Bogotá's Calling

The capital city of Colombia remains the heart of the Andes mountains because of its diversity and cultural fusion. The city serves as a melting pot, welcoming people from every corner of the country and resulting in a vibrant and multicultural atmosphere.

For those Canadians eager to uncover Colombia's history, Bogotá provides an immersive journey through time. Beyond the bustling cityscape, Bogotá opens the door to a world of natural wonders and villages. From the awe-inspiring Zipaquira salt cathedral to the mystical allure of Guatavita Lake, each destination promises an unforgettable adventure.

SOURCE ProColombia

For further information: CATALINA SÁNCHEZ, [email protected]