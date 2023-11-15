TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Step into the enchanting wonder of Hudson's Bay this holiday season, where fulfilling your holiday wishlist is delightfully easy and memorable. Whether on the quest for the perfect gift, adorning your home in festive splendour, or putting together the ultimate ensemble for a glamorous soirée, Hudson's Bay is a holiday haven with inspiration, ease, and a sprinkle of magic. With an array of services and an assortment that shines brighter than Rudolph's nose, we've got you and your loved ones covered this holiday season.

GIFTSPIRATION

The Ultimate Gift Guide : Boasting one of the most impressive holiday assortments in the country, and a network of stores that come alive with holiday spirit, Hudson's Bay is your one-stop destination for all your festive needs. Explore the ultimate gift guide in-store or on TheBay.com, and let us help you check off all those names on your nice list.





GIFTS THAT SPREAD JOY AND MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Oshki Wupoowane | The Blanket Fund: 100 per cent of net proceeds from the sale of all HBC Point Blankets go to Indigenous Peoples, providing support for Indigenous cultural, artistic and educational activities.





IN-ST ORE MERRIMENT

Get ready for a jolly dose of festive fun in-store as we kickstart the holiday season! We've curated an array of delightful activities for you and your family to enjoy, including photos with Santa, face painting, and indulgent hot chocolate and candy bars. Plus, don't miss out on our exciting masterclasses with renowned brands like Breville and Villeroy & Boch. It's a holiday celebration you won't want to miss!

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Hudson's Bay Downtown Montreal

585 Saint-Catherine St W, Montreal, QC H3B 3Y5

1 PM to 3 PM An in-store Santa Claus parade from 1–2 p.m., followed by photos with Santa. Face painting and colouring station. Hot chocolate and candy bar. Expert coffee-making masterclass with Breville. A how-to session with Villeroy & Boch to learn how to perfect your holiday tablescape.







585 Saint-Catherine St W, H3B 3Y5 Sunday, November 26, 2023

Hudson's Bay Queen Street

176 Yonge Street , 37 Richmond St W, Toronto, ON M5C 2L7

1 PM to 6 PM Photo session with Santa (every Sat & Sun in December from 12:30pm to 6pm , and on December 24 from 12pm to 4pm ). Face painting and colouring station with prizes. Hot cocoa station. Charity gift wrap station. Expert holiday dressing and beauty tips masterclass, as well as how-tos for holiday decorating and entertaining. Be sure to spot Hudson's Bay's holiday elves at the Santa Claus parade to receive an exclusive coupon for $50 off your in-store purchase of $150!







176 , 37 Richmond St W, M5C 2L7 Downtown Vancouver —

Saturday, December 16, 2023

1 PM to 6 PM DJ spinning holiday hits. Photo session with Santa. Storytime with Santa's elves, with cookie and milk service. Face painting and colouring station with prizes. Walker's biscuit sampling. Hot chocolate and candy bar. Charity gift wrap station. Expert coffee-making masterclass with Breville.



BUDGETING-BLISS

Get Rewarded: Earn and use Hudson's Bay Rewards to redeem points on all holiday purchases, gift points to other rewards members, or donate points to one of the Hudson's Bay Foundation's charitable partners.





FESTIVE FULFILLMENT: SHIPPING AND RETURNS

Buy Online, Pick Up Same Day: Need your gift even sooner? Opt for in-store pickup on TheBay.com (excluding Marketplace items) and retrieve your items in as little as three hours 2 .





Need your gift even sooner? Opt for in-store pickup on TheBay.com (excluding Marketplace items) and retrieve your items in as little as three hours . Free In-Store Returns: Enjoy the convenience of free in-store returns for items purchased on TheBay.com (excluding Marketplace).





Enjoy the convenience of free in-store returns for items purchased on TheBay.com (excluding Marketplace). Extended Returns: Orders placed in-store or online between October 10th and December 24th will have an extended return or exchange date of January 7, 2024 .





Orders placed in-store or online will have an extended return or exchange date of . Free Shipping: When you shop for items sold by Hudson's Bay, you're eligible for free standard shipping on orders of $69+ or +39 when you use your Hudson's Bay Mastercard.

STAY IN THE SNOW KNOW

Get Social : Follow Hudson's Bay on Instagram for a daily dose of holiday inspiration. From dazzling holiday outfit ideas and enchanting home décor to finding the perfect gift for the beauty lover in your life, let Hudson's Bay's shoppable posts be your guiding star.





1 Conditions apply, visit https://www.thebay.com/content/affirm for details 2 Available on orders placed 3+ hours before closing at select store locations. Visit our site to see full terms and conditions

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

Hudson's Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. Operating thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 83 from coast to coast, Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok.

Hudson's Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

SOURCE The Bay

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS, Lauren Polyak, Director, Public Relations, [email protected]; Tiffany Bourré, VP, Corporate Communications, PR, Heritage, Social and Events, [email protected]