Experience the Great Outdoors in Hong Kong This Season with the Ultimate Thrill Seeker's Itinerary

Push your limits at a world-class international racing event

As a global city, Hong Kong hosts several international sporting events each year. Many are open for overseas enrollment, allowing visitors to challenge themselves while taking in spectacular front-row views of Victoria Harbour and beyond.

Getting a pole position at the Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon

Have you got a need for speed? The Cyclothon, Hong Kong's largest international cycling event, returns on October 22, with participants speeding through streets and roads with roaring crowds alongside 5,000 other cyclists from around the world. Spectators will have the chance to witness the skills of nearly 100 professional cyclists, including more than 10 UCI WorldTour teams and pro continental teams, such as Jayco-AlUla from Australia and Corratec-Selle Italia from Italy, are competing for the champion's jersey and prize money as they stage a series of intense battles with the UCI 1.1 Road Race returning to the city after five years.

The world-class race offers grandstand views of Hong Kong's city skyline and stunning natural landscape over its three-tunnel, three-bridge 30- and 50-kilometre routes, which include roads and thoroughfares opened exclusively for cyclists. Registration for this unforgettable ride begins on September 6. For more information and to register your interest, head to the event website: http://register.hongkongcyclothon.com.

Lace-up your running shoes for the HONG KONG STREETATHON and the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon

Hong Kong's moderate winter climate is ideal for outdoor running. This season, the city will host two incredible events for runners of all abilities seeking a different perspective on some of the city's best-known attractions and hidden wonders.

On December 17, over 20,000 runners are expected to race in the HONG KONG STREETATHON. Runners can challenge themselves by taking one of the three distinct routes, including a marathon, which traverses the Kwun Tong Bypass and features panoramic harbour views, a cross-harbour half-marathon, and a 10-kilometre run taking in several thoroughfares that will be open to runners for the very first time. Registration is open now via the event website: https://streetathon.com.

Alternatively, enthusiastic runners can hit the streets in Hong Kong on January 21, 2024 for one of the region's most significant running events: the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon. This popular event will again encompass a marathon, half-marathon and 10-kilometre run. Head to the event website to register and keep up to date with the latest details: https://www.hkmarathon.com.

Explore a different side of Hong Kong with a thrilling outdoor adventure

Other than the exhilarating racing events that can be enjoyed, for adventure-seeking visitors looking for a way to stay active while exploring a different side of the city, Hong Kong also has you covered, thanks to its temperate winter climate and diverse natural landscape, with many outdoor adventures just a stone's throw from the city.

Heritage, scenery and cycling: the Tuen Mun to Sha Tin bike path

Are you feeling inspired by the Cyclothon? Whether through bustling urban centres or on idyllic outlying islands, there are many alternative ways to explore Hong Kong on two wheels for cyclists of all skill levels. One unmissable journey can be found in the New Territories in the form of a 55-kilometre-long track that connects Tuen Mun to Sha Tin. En route, riders can explore some of the city's rich cultural history, with the path boasting easy access to centuries-old temples and other historic structures and monuments, all backdropped by a breathtaking terrain that features wetlands, rivers, parks, mountains and the sea. Plan your trip here: https://bit.ly/3OstLHS.

Take a dive in Sai Kung, a paradise for water sports lovers

Hong Kong is an excellent place for water sports lovers as a city with a vast coastline. The verdant rolling hills and rugged coastline of the Sai Kung Peninsula have long made it a go-to destination for weekend hikers. Still, this expansive country park is just as spectacular when explored from the water. Head to Sai Kung Country Park's Three Fathoms Cove (Kei Ling Ha Hoi), step onto a stand-up paddleboard to take in charming seafront villages framed by incredible geological formations and marvel at breathtaking views as fish swim beneath your feet. Discover more here: https://bit.ly/3KEdwqh.

Scale new heights: Rock climbing on Tung Lung Chau

Guarding the east entrance to Victoria Harbour is the small but mighty subtropical island of Tung Lung Chau, one of Hong Kong's true hidden gems. With its unique coastal scenery and sea cliffs dotting the shoreline, the islet is famous for thrill-seeking rock climbers of all experience levels. Tung Lung Chau is also home to some historical sites, perfect for exploring after a morning climb. For more information, head to the webpage: https://bit.ly/3OyRtCs.

