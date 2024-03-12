Experience next-level entertainment with the new moto g power 5G and moto g 5G

New devices feature immersive displays, outstanding battery life, and a refined design

CHICAGO, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Say hello to two new devices entering Motorola's beloved moto g family in North America: the moto g power 5G – 2024 and moto g 5G – 2024. Designed to take entertainment to new heights with immersive displays, multidimensional sound, 5G speeds8, and stellar battery life, these new devices pack standout features for endless fun at affordable prices.

Designed to take entertainment to new heights with immersive displays, multidimensional sound, 5G speeds, and stellar battery life, these new devices pack standout features for endless fun at affordable prices.

Consumers looking for fast 5G speeds8 and advanced entertainment features for a competitive value will find all they need in the new moto g 5G. For those looking to level up the entertainment factor even more, the new moto g power 5G offers powerhouse battery life, fast 30W charging1, and enhanced camera capabilities.

enjoy immersive sights and incredible sound with the new moto g 5G

The moto g 5G comes equipped with a fast and fluid 6.6" 120Hz adaptive display5, ideal for seamless scrolling, multitasking, and switching between apps - all while saving battery life. Plus, the ideal aspect ratio and notch-less display design give consumers more screen space for edge-to-edge action, so they can delve deeper into their favorite entertainment without distractions. To complete the entertainment experience, the device supports Dolby Atmos® immersive sound. Whether enjoyed over headphones or the device's speakers, Dolby Atmos reveals more depth, clarity, and details across consumers' favorite content.

The 50MP camera system6 with Quad Pixel technology gives consumers the power to take true-to-life photos with 4x better light sensitivity, no matter the time of day. To capture those extreme close-ups, users can take advantage of the Macro Vision camera, or use the 8MP front camera to capture social media-ready selfies.

Bringing the moto g 5G to life is the Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platform. Delivering more captivating videography and multimedia at 5G speeds8, this octa-core processor helps users download their latest binge-worthy show in seconds9 and video chat without lag. When they need to juggle multiple items on their to-do list, consumers can look to RAM Boost for up to 4GB of extra RAM10,11, so they can open and run multiple apps at once. The moto g 5G also comes primed with 128GB of built-in storage10 to hold everything from important files to family photos.

Powering these activities and more is the large 5000mAh battery, which gives users a full day of battery life on a single charge3. Plus, 18W TurboPower™ charging2 offers hours of power in just minutes4.

take entertainment to new heights with the new moto g power 5G

Your favorite movies, shows, and games deserve great sight and sound, which is why the new moto g power 5G boasts an immersive 6.7" FHD+ notchless display for an all-encompassing viewing experience. This is coupled with stereo speakers and support for Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience.

On top of these features, consumers can switch from scrolling on social media to intense gaming in seconds, thanks to an ultra-fast 120Hz refresh rate5 that adjusts automatically based on the type of content on the screen to help save battery life. This is ideal for expert multitaskers who also want a screen that feels like a trip to the movies.

The moto g power 5G comes packed with a large 5000mAh battery so that users don't have to think twice about power. Lasting all day and well into tomorrow, this device only takes minutes to fill up with 30W TurboPower™ charging1. Consumers can also avoid extra cables by turning to 15W wireless charging for extra convenience (wireless chargers sold separately).

Not only is the moto g power 5G an entertainment powerhouse, but it's also designed to handle all of life's moments with its dynamic 50MP camera system6. It comes equipped with OIS and Quad Pixel technology, producing blur-free shots in all types of lighting conditions. And depending on users' preferences and shooting styles, there's an 8MP ultrawide and macro vision lens with autofocus to fit more into their frame, whether close up or further away, and a 16MP front camera for DIY professional-looking headshots or spontaneous selfies.

All of these features are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, enabling users to enjoy smooth 5G connectivity, faster speeds8, and advanced videography features. This is ideal for large file downloads or even long-distance video chats, keeping consumers on top of their tasks. The same goes for 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with 8GB RAM10, expandable up to 16GB with RAM boost11, which helps users navigate their devices more efficiently and run multiple apps simultaneously.

upgraded design, software, and security at your fingertips

Both the moto g power 5G and moto g 5G offer premium designs without an inflated price. They are beautifully crafted from high-quality materials, featuring a vegan leather back that's soft to the touch and fingerprint-resistant and a water-repellent design7 that keeps devices protected from everyday spills and splashes. Users can express themselves with trendy colorways, including Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac options for moto g power 5G and Sage Green for moto g 5G.

Both devices also run off the latest Android™ 14 OS and are outfitted with unique Motorola software gestures and additional experiences designed to enhance the overall user experience. This includes Moto Secure 2.0, Moto Unplugged , and Family Space . Both devices are also equipped with NFC12 so you can tap to pay, plus quickly share contacts, pictures, and videos.

Availability

moto g power 5G

In the U.S., the new moto g power 5G – 2024 will be available at Cricket starting March 22, with subsequent availability at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T, UScellular and Verizon, and on Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, Walmart Family Mobile, and Visible. The device will also be available universally unlocked at Amazon.com , motorola.com, and Best Buy starting March 29 (MSRP: $299.99).13

In Canada, the new moto g power 5G – 2024 will be available on motorola.ca starting April 12 and at select carriers in the coming months.

moto g 5G 2024

In the U.S., the new moto g 5G – 2024 will be available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on March 21, with subsequent availability at Cricket, AT&T, Boost Infinite, Boost Mobile, Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, UScellular, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi Wireless, Optimum Mobile, and Cox Mobile, and on Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, Simple Mobile, Tracfone, Walmart Family Mobile, and Visible. The device will also be available universally unlocked at Amazon.com , motorola.com, and Best Buy starting May 2 (MSRP: $199.99).13

In Canada, the new moto g 5G – 2024 will be available on motorola.ca starting on May 2, and at select carriers in the coming months.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). To learn more, visit https://www.lenovo.com , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

Legal disclaimers

Certain features, functionality, and product specifications may be network-dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Dolby and Dolby Atmos are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO, and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

Standard charger and wireless charger may be sold separately. Maximum 30W TurboPower™ charging speed on device. In-box charger varies by market. Check with your carrier or retailer for availability. Charger may be sold separately. Maximum 18W TurboPower™ charging speed on device. In-box charger varies by market. Check with your carrier or retailer for availability. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns. Battery must be substantially depleted; the charging rate slows as charging progresses. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns. A minimum device refresh rate of 60Hz and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz; the actual refresh rate may be less and will vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors. The 50MP sensor combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12.5MP. Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes, or light rain. Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof. 5G service available with 5G plan. 5G network coverage required; not available in all areas. Contact your service provider for details. Download speeds based on 5G sub-6GHz network connectivity during average network traffic. Available with 5G service plan and 5G network coverage; available only in select areas. See carrier for details. Available user storage and internal memory are less due to many factors, including operating system, software, and functions utilizing part of this capacity; this may change with software updates. RAM Boost extended RAM requires the use of phone's internal storage as virtual memory, decreasing storage capacity; available user storage is less while in use; feature on by default unless turned off. 8GB physical RAM + up to 8GB RAM Boost (4GB Default | 8GB Max). NFC-supported payment terminal and app required. Requires fingerprint authorization for purchase. Pricing varies by carrier

SOURCE Motorola Mobility, Inc

For further information: Kristen Whitney, [email protected]