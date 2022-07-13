"This forum was overall so informative and allowed me to be able to have discussions around topics that aren't necessarily common conversation in my household, commented PEI youth participant Regan Senter, "I am really excited to be able to take what I have learned and educate others as well."

In Winnipeg, youth participants had the opportunity to apply their training and share their ideas and strategies for community action and overall youth engagement. As a culminating project for the program, the youth were asked to work collaboratively to develop, record and edit a podcast series on a variety of allyship topics including Islamophobia, LBGBTQ2S+, Reconciliation, accessibility for persons living with disabilities, environmental racism, mental health, and the impacts of social media.

"We are thrilled with the outcome of this year's forum," said Deborah Morrison, President and CEO. "We know that the pandemic has divided us in many ways. It has been inspiring to see the thoughtful approaches these youth have taken to many of the social challenges we are facing and to feel their energy and enthusiasm to find ways to have a positive impact."

Experiences Canada is excited to share their work with the world and provide them with a platform to amplify their voices. These podcasts have been launched and are now officially available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Amazon Music , as well as on Experiences Canada's website .

The project was made possible by the generous support the Department of Canadian Heritage, Canada Life, Power Corporation of Canada, and WestJet.

About Experiences Canada

Experiences Canada is a national registered charity that helps young Canadians to explore their country in ways they never may have imagined through reciprocal exchanges, forums, conferences and other opportunities to connect with one another.

For 85 years, Experiences Canada has opened young people's minds and involved them in a broader world. We offer transformative learning opportunities accessible to youth across Canada – creating fun, safe, memorable experiences that deepen their connection to their community and their country, enrich personal relationships, and build confidence and skills.

