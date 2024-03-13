Nearly half of employed mothers are dissatisfied with their organizations' support during maternity leave and a third contemplated leaving their job, reinforcing the presence of the motherhood penalty in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Maturn, Canada's first organization supporting mothers and organizations through maternity leave transition and the formative years of motherhood, released its latest report, "EXPECTING MORE: The Motherhood Penalty and Its Impact on Canadian Women in the Workplace." Developed in collaboration with The Brand is Female, the report presents findings from a comprehensive national survey of 1000+ employed mothers, exposing a significant and pervasive penalty they experience upon motherhood - the motherhood penalty.

Canadian working mothers are unequivocally signalling that current efforts fall short in mitigating the motherhood penalty and advancing gender equality within the workplace. Nearly half of the respondents reported dissatisfaction with their organizations' support during maternity leave, with 70% reporting the absence of specific support or accommodations. A third of respondents contemplated leaving their jobs as a result, underscoring the urgent need for employers to adopt comprehensive strategies in support of mothers.

"Our study exposes a critical gap and missed opportunity in our workplaces," emphasizes Jen Murtagh, Co-Founder of Maturn. "The challenges for women during maternity leave go beyond individual experiences; they perpetuate gender disparities, harming employees and employers. We want to galvanize employers to implement strategies that foster a workplace environment where mothers are not only supported but can truly thrive in their professional and personal lives."

The report acts as a catalyst for change, presenting a roadmap for employers, focused on five pillars key for creating inclusive and supportive workplaces for mothers.

Foster career development and inclusive work environments for mothers: Insights reveal 47% said an overall transition and communications plan would have made their transition to maternity leave and return to work better, and 50% faced challenges proving their professional worth post-maternity leave. Recommendations include objective promotion and pay criteria, comprehensive training programs, and revised performance evaluations. Mental health support: Over 50% express anxiety about returning to work, emphasizing the need for dedicated maternal mental health support including gradual return to work options, coaching program and professional counseling services. Flexible work arrangements: Half of respondents express the need for assistance in juggling motherhood and leadership roles, emphasizing the demand for flexible work policies such as remote/hybrid work options, gradual return to work and increased personal/family days. The childcare crisis: Over 60% believe better childcare support would have improved their return to work, exposing the need for accessible and affordable childcare support such as paid childcare, onsite daycare facilities and childcare navigation resources. Provide financial maternity leave top-up: With almost 40% receiving no additional maternity leave benefits beyond Employment Insurance, organizations should prioritize providing adequate paid maternity leave and top-up payments to alleviate the financial challenges faced by new mothers.

"The comprehensive recommendations in our report are a blueprint for organizations to usher in change and shape an equitable and inclusive future." says Sonja Baikogli Foley, Co-Founder of Maturn. "While the women in our programs are thriving, organizations who have embraced these recommendations are also experiencing the multilateral benefits to engagement, culture and productivity, and advancing gender equity."

Eva Hartling, Founder of The Brand is Female, broadens the impact: "The 'EXPECTING MORE' report signals a need for a collective rethink. Addressing the motherhood penalty extends beyond supporting mothers; it's about strengthening the very foundation of our workplaces and communities. It's an investment in a future where everyone, irrespective of their parental status, can contribute meaningfully and thrive, paving the way for true gender equity in our professional landscapes."

Maturn and The Brand is Female calls on organizations, policymakers, and communities to embrace the recommendations outlined in the report. By actively addressing the motherhood penalty, we can create a more inclusive, equitable, and thriving future for employed mothers and society at large.

To access the full report, visit: https://maturn.com/maternity-leave-report-2024/

Maturn supports women and organizations at the intersection of motherhood and leadership.

The Brand is Female is a strategic consulting agency and media platform working with innovative leaders to highlight, enable and accelerate equitable and inclusive leadership.

