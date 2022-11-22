Expect Exceptional Savings at Red Apple & The Bargain! Shop for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Incredible deals are coming to shoppers across Canada, with Red Apple Stores' and The Bargain! Shop's annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions.

Watch for our Black Friday digital flyer in your inbox, on our website and our Facebook and Instagram feeds as of Thursday, November 24th for exceptional savings opportunities all weekend long — November 25th through 27th — on your favourite everyday items, as well as an exciting array of brands that are sure to top your holiday gift-giving list.

"From brand-name electronics and appliances to the season's must-have devices and toys galore, our stores are packed with items that'll make every person's eyes light up — all at prices that'll make holiday budgets go further," said Brendan Proctor, President.

Then, Cyber Monday brings another incredible opportunity to save: Members of our digital community will receive an exclusive coupon for amazing offers, redeemable in-store on Monday, November 28th.

"We know how important Black Friday and Cyber Monday are to our communities. We can't wait to welcome customers into our stores in this special kick-off to savings over the holiday season," said Proctor.

For VIP access to members-only loyalty events throughout the year, join our E-club or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Red Apple Stores ULC

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For more than 20 years, our stores — branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple — have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our customers with all the brand-name food, fashion, home and more — but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods where we do business.

