Expansion of the wastewater collection system coming to Watson Lake

WATSON LAKE, YT, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Town of Watson Lake will benefit from a new sewage lift station thanks to a combined investment of more than $5.1 million from the federal and territorial governments.

Announced by Member of Parliament Dr. Brendan Hanley and Minister Richard Mostyn, the lift station will support new residential development, including 43 new Frances Avenue lots, which are currently under construction.

Under the Frances Avenue and Land Distribution Agreement announced in 2023, the Government of Yukon will make 24 of the 43 lots available to the general public. Liard First Nation will hold title to 18 lots and the Town of Watson Lake will hold title to one. The sanitary lift station for this project will also support a second phase of future development.

Strategic investments in green infrastructure when developing residential areas helps the local economy and builds a sustainable future for northerners. Improving daily life through additions to the wastewater collection system for the Town of Watson Lake supports the growth of the community.

Lift stations transport wastewater from their water source to their treatment area and for this community it would be the Watson Lake lagoon. Ensuring that this new development area has effective wastewater management is part of investing in stable and supportive housing for the community in the long-term. The governments of Canada and Yukon work collaboratively in promoting reconciliation by advancing projects that will increase access to housing for Liard First Nation citizens and residents of the Town of Watson Lake.

By continuing to work closely with its partners across Canada, the federal government is ensuring that northerners and all Canadians have infrastructure that will improve their communities and environments through safe and more sustainable ways.

Quotes

"Improving wastewater collection systems is an important part of improving the quality of daily life for residential areas that are developing in the North. With the new lift station in Watson Lake, the expanding community around Frances Avenue will have a more reliable and efficient wastewater collection system for years to come."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Yukon is proud to be continually investing in critical infrastructure that supports essential municipal services. This lift station is an important step in this land development project, aimed at providing more housing in the growing Town of Watson Lake. We thank the Government of Canada for their funding; together, we are investing in improving the lives of Yukoners."

Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services, Government of Yukon

"As the Mayor of Watson Lake I would like to express our deep gratitude for the generous investment towards the new sewage lift station. This crucial infrastructure project not only enhances water treatment in our community but also signifies a dedicated step towards sustainable growth and improved quality of life for all residents. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the federal and territorial governments for their unwavering support in building a better, more resilient future for Watson Lake and the Liard First Nation communities."

His Worship Christopher Irvin, Mayor of Watson Lake

"Ensuring that Liard First Nation is considered equitably in infrastructure development opportunities represents an important step toward achieving LFN reconciliation objectives and begins to reverse past practices of exclusion and separation."

Chief Stephen Charlie, Liard First Nation

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,250,000 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Yukon is investing $2,874,566 .

through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing . This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, almost 30 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in the Yukon , with a total federal contribution of more than $128 million and a total territorial contribution of nearly $34 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total territorial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

