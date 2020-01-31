Expansion of the biggest team of ethical hackers in Québec - GoSecure backs Montréal to counter cyberattacks around the world

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - US company GoSecure announces a major expansion of its activities in Greater Montréal, already home to its Canadian headquarters. A leader in risk assessment and cyberattack management, the Montréal branch will hire 70 cybersecurity experts, including ethical hackers, over the next three years.

The announcement was made during the Forum on International Trade at the Heart of Economic Growth, organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montréal in collaboration with Montréal International and Investissement Québec.

"In Montréal, we can rely on one of the biggest ethical hacking team in Canada, who work tirelessly to stay on the cutting edge of technology and help businesses counter the growing number of cyber threats," said Mathieu Grignon, Chief Administrative Officer at GoSecure. "By drawing on a collaborative ecosystem and a pool of highly qualified talent, the region provides us with the best possible conditions for innovating in this critical field."

Montréal is one of the most avant-garde cities in terms of cybersecurity, an area that affects all business sectors, including higher education, banking and finance, life sciences and health technologies, aerospace and video games. Several Québec universities have even developed teaching programs intended to meet this growing demand for digital security professions.

"We welcome GoSecure's decision to continue its growth in Montréal with the announcement of these new investments in cybersecurity technologies. Thanks to its university network and world-class research community, Montréal is a prime location for leaders in the field of cybersecurity. Our enviable quality of life also attracts strategic talent from around the world," said Luc Rabouin, responsible for economic and commercial development for the City of Montréal's Executive Committee.

Montréal International, Greater Montréal's economic promotion agency, has been supporting GoSecure with its expansion project since 2018. "Cybersecurity is a sector that is growing exponentially. Greater Montréal boasts a truly impressive concentration of talent, with some 17,000 specialists in this field! The metropolitan area is also home to the largest number of cybersecurity research chairs in Canada," emphasized Stéphane Paquet, President and CEO of Montréal International.

Investissement Québec International, whose role is to attract new foreign investments to Québec and to support international subsidiaries when they set up here so they can continue to grow, hailed the expansion of GoSecure in Québec. "We are delighted with GoSecure's decision to make Montréal the main center of its professional services activities. We are proud to have contributed to highlighting the advantages of the metropolis and to have facilitated the expansion of the company in Québec, thereby consolidating our cybersecurity sector," said Hubert Bolduc, President, Investissement Québec International.

Cybersecurity in Montréal represents:

17,000 specialists

10 research chairs and laboratories

Some 15,000 students enrolled in a university IT programme

A 34% cost advantage over the average of 7 North American hubs

About GoSecure (www.gosecure.net )

GoSecure is recognized as a leader and innovator in cybersecurity solutions. The company is the sole security services provider that offers a full range of security services, from threat management and incident response to forensic analysis services for endpoints, networks and inboxes. With focus on innovation quality, integrity and respect, GoSecure has become the trusted provider of cybersecurity products and services for organizations of all sizes, across all industries globally.

About Montréal International (www.montrealinternational.com)

Created in 1996, Montréal International (MI) is a non-profit organization funded by the private sector, the governments of Québec and Canada, the Montréal Metropolitan Community and the City of Montréal. MI's mandate is to attract and retain foreign investment (companies and start-ups), international organizations, skilled workers and international students by offering them support services tailored to their needs.

About Investissement Québec (www.investquebec.com/quebec )

Investissement Québec's mission is to promote the growth of investment in Québec, thereby contributing to economic development and job creation in all regions. The Corporation provides companies with a full range of financial solutions, including loans, loan guarantees and equity investment, to support them at every step in their development. In addition, it is responsible for the administration of tax measures and the prospecting of foreign investments.

