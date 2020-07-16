MONTREAL, July 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - With $550,000 in funding from Centraide of Greater Montreal, the Socio-economic Summit for the Development of Black Community Youth (SDESJ) will be able to help over 700 additional families benefit from the 4C program. The initiative aims to empower families by providing them with equipment, Internet access and support to counter the digital divide, which has been exacerbated by COVID-19.

While Quebec starts implementing its reopening plan and organizing the start of school next fall, the 4C program is helping our youth on their path to success. "After receiving initial support of the Fondation Chagnon, we are very enthusiastic about this contribution from Centraide, which will allow us to provide more disadvantaged young people and families with a digital environment conducive to continuing their learning and exercising their digital citizenship," said Edouard Staco, SDESJ President.

The funding is being provided through the Government of Canada's Emergency Community Support Fund in response to COVID-19, and is administered in collaboration with Centraide of Greater Montreal. It is provided to support organizations that are addressing the needs of vulnerable populations during this crisis. "This project not only helps families cope with the crisis, but also helps them build their future sustainably by developing new digital and computer skills. It's an innovative project that we are proud to contribute to," said Marie-Lyne Brunet, Community Impact Manager at Centraide of Greater Montreal.

About SDESJ: Comprised of about 40 organizations, the black youth socio-economic development summit is an innovative network whose mission is to contribute to the economic and social development of Quebec and Canada by specifically focusing on the contribution of black youth.

SOURCE Sommet socioéconomique pour le développement des jeunes des communautés noires

For further information: Sandra Rabrun, SDESJ Coordinator, +15147757477, [email protected]

