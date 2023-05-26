As part of its ongoing expansion, The Master Group has launched a new branch in Sudbury, promising to integrate cutting-edge solutions and providing unparalleled service to the contractor community.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Master Group is pleased to announce the inauguration of its new Sudbury branch at 80 National Street, Garson, ON. This strategic expansion follows the successful acquisition of Gagnon in May 2021. The new location will carry both Gagnon's industrial and commercial products and Master's residential and refrigeration lines, thereby consolidating a diverse range of offerings.

The Sudbury branch significantly enhances Master's service reach, directly benefiting contractors in Sudbury and throughout Northern Ontario. This step aligns with The Master Group's aggressive growth strategy, as evidenced by recent acquisitions such as Fortress Group Inc. in Southwestern Ontario and Refrigeration Sales Corporation in the U.S.

Additionally, the firm began 2023 with three new branches in Winnipeg, Abbotsford, and Calgary, bringing their total branch count to 85 across Canada and the United States.

In reinforcing its commitment to Northern Ontario, The Master Group's new Sudbury branch aims to streamline services and amplify customer support for regional contractors. With an array of Master's products and services, the Sudbury branch is well-equipped to cater to local clientele and surrounding regions.

"We are thrilled to extend our services to Sudbury with our 20th branch in Central Canada," said Keith Strachan, Senior Vice-President of Canadian distribution at The Master Group. "This expansion solidifies our consistent growth. By uniting our teams in Sudbury, we can showcase the exceptional skills of our Northern Ontario team and deliver an unparalleled customer experience."

The Sudbury branch features Master's comprehensive product range, supported by a committed and proficient team of HVAC-R professionals. They are prepared to provide superior solutions and an exceptional customer experience, promising efficiency and reliability within a modern, welcoming setting.

About The Master Group

The Master Group is Canada's largest and one of North America's leading heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration industry distributors. The company celebrated 70 years in business in March 2022 and has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies since 2010. Today, the company employs over 1,500 dynamic and dedicated team members. Together, the Master team serves the industry from 85 branches and 5 distribution centres across Canada and the United States. For more information visit www.master.ca and linkedin.com/company/themastergroup.

