CALGARY, AB, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced a $10 million investment through the Youth Mental Health Fund (YMHF) to expand Integrated Youth Services (IYS) in Alberta. IYS is an internationally recognized care model that makes it easier for young people and their families to find the help they need.

IYS gives youth free mental health, primary care, substance use, sexual health, and education or employment supports all in one place. Youth can access these services directly, in person or online, without a referral from a healthcare provider. Across Canada, 115 IYS hubs, with about 50 more in development, are helping youth and families get timely support, without long waits or referral delays.

With support from the Fund, IYS will expand to new locations in the province, strengthening existing services through peer programs, virtual supports and more. This work will also strengthen connections between local hubs, provincial and territorial networks, and community organizations, helping ensure youth can get help when and where they need it.

Quotes

"A single door can lead to a world of opportunities and support. Integrated Youth Service hubs are changing lives, offering youth and families one entry point to get help they need. Supporting young Canadian today means building a Canada strong for generations to come."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Kickstand's youth-centred approach helps young Albertans get fast, accessible support for mental health and wellbeing -- with no waitlists and no barriers. These investments from Alberta's government and the federal government will support youth, families and communities."

The Honourable Rick Wilson

Alberta Minister of Mental Health and Addiction

"Integrated Youth Services is transforming how young people access care. With the support of the Youth Mental Health Fund, this proven model is expanding to more communities, ensuring youth across our province can get the help they need, when and where they need it."

Corey Hogan

Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation

"On behalf of the Kickstand board, our partners, and staff, we are deeply grateful for Health Canada's investment in Kickstand. This funding will allow us to expand the number of Centres across Alberta and strengthen our integrated service model in collaboration with young people and community partners. When young people or their families walk into a Kickstand Centre, they are welcomed into a friendly, inclusive, and culturally safe space where they can access mental health care, physical and sexual health services, peer support, and help navigating life transitions. This agreement will help us reach even more young people, when and where they need help. Investing in young Albertans is investing in a healthier, more connected future for our province."

Katherine Hay

Executive Director, Kickstand

Quick facts

The YMHF, launched in November 2024, is Canada's largest investment in youth mental health, at $500 million in funding over five years. Agreements to scale and spread IYS Networks across Canada have now been signed in six jurisdictions.

Kickstand offers free virtual and in-person access to integrated health and social services for young people aged 11-25 years old and their families and caregivers. This includes mental health and substance use/addiction counseling, routine physical and sexual health services, peer support, and help with building skills to transition to adulthood. Please see our website at www.mykickstand.ca to find a location near you.

Associated Links

