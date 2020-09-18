Expanding Its Global Map, MOTI Opens First Store in Vancouver

M VAPE store is newly furnished with neat wooden floor and big walls of product display area. The whole store is in modern industrial design style, creating a bright and cozy environment in accordance with MOTI brand image. The store is divided into several areas where customers can enjoy professional instructions and customer services.

Since 2018, MOTI has opened 430 stores including direct chain stores and franchise stores, and the products have been sold to 30 countries. The numbers are still rising. M VAPE is the FIRST flagship store of MOTI in Canada. The products range from the disposables to pod system, providing various choices for consumers. M VAPE carefully prepares disposable mouthpiece for customers as the health is the highest priority. M VAPE also strictly check every customer's age to prevent any minors from entering the store.

ABOUT MOTI

MOTI is an e-cigarette company founded in 2018 and the team was established in 2013. It is honored as one of the TOP 10 E-Cig brands in IECIE EXPO. With a vision of helping people quit smoking, MOTI is committed to motivate their customers in life. The MOTI team has been active in this industry for years and has developed many innovative vape products. MOTI has its own high standard manufacturer and works closely with powerful and reliable partners such as SMOORE and EASTMAN as strong supports. MOTI focuses on product development and keeps improving to give users continuous innovation and great products.

For more information, please visit www.nowmoti.com and www.motivapecanada.com, Kathy, +86-17670423296

