Expanding high-speed Internet access in eastern Ontario

Federal investment of more than $1.8 million will connect over 940 homes to high-speed Internet

L'ORIGNAL, ON, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Fairness for every generation means making sure everyone in Canada has access to reliable and affordable high-speed Internet, no matter where they live. That is why the Government of Canada is bringing high-speed Internet access to underserved communities in eastern Ontario.

Today, Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, announced over $1.8 million in federal funding for Cogeco Connexion Inc. to bring high-speed Internet access to 949 households in four rural communities in the Township of Champlain in Ontario, namely Cassburn, Henrys Corner, McAlpine and L'Orignal.

This funding is provided through the Universal Broadband Fund, a program designed to ensure that Canadians in rural, remote and Indigenous communities have access to reliable high-speed Internet.

The government has committed to ensuring 98% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. Canada is on track to meet its connectivity targets. These projects will build toward that goal, and the government will continue to invest in infrastructure that creates new opportunities in communities and makes sure they can benefit from all of Canada's potential.

Quotes

"Easier access to high-speed Internet is a game changer for education, health care and small businesses. Thanks to today's investment, more than 940 homes in the Township of Champlain will be connected. Our federal government has a plan to connect 98% of Canadian homes by 2026 and 100% by 2030, and projects like this are helping us meet our target."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"It is important that we continue to support the expansion of broadband in our rural communities. Fast, high-quality, reliable Internet has become essential, and I'm happy to see communities in Champlain getting access."

– Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"At Cogeco, we're thrilled to bring high-speed Internet to 949 more homes in the communities of L'Orignal, McAlpine, Henrys Corner and Cassburn. This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to offering families and businesses access to reliable high-speed services. With speeds of up to 1 Gbps, this is a big step forward in our mission to ensure everyone has the connectivity they deserve."

– Nicolle Plenderleith, Vice President of Sales, Cogeco

Quick facts

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

investment by the Government of designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030. Today, 94.8% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014.

In Ontario , 94.5% of households currently have access to high-speed Internet.

, 94.5% of households currently have access to high-speed Internet. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $860 million in connectivity projects in Ontario .

has invested more than in connectivity projects in . Over 4,000 Indigenous households in Ontario have gained access to high-speed Internet thanks to projects funded by the Universal Broadband Fund.

