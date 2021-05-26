Expander Energy to Produce Net Zero-Carbon Fuels by 2024

SLAVE LAKE, AB, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Expander Energy Inc. is moving forward with plans to build the Slave Lake 22 million liter/year Biomass/Gas to Liquids plant (BGTL™), the first of its kind in North America, which will produce NET ZERO carbon intensity diesel fuel, jet fuel, and blue hydrogen. This $35 million facility is the first in a series of plants planned for the Slave Lake area which could ultimately reach over 200 million liters/year with an estimated total project cost of $800 million.

The Government of Canada is implementing a Clean Fuel Standard that mandates that all diesel fuels must meet a life cycle Carbon Intensity ("CI") of 86.9 by 2025, a CI of 81.0 by 2030, and be net carbon neutral (CI=0) by 2050.

Expander has completed feasibility engineering and a detailed Carbon Intensity study for the implementation of Carbon Utilization and Sequestration (CCUS) at the facility. A third-party life cycle CI study by Radicle Group Inc. estimates the Synthetic Paraffinic Diesel (SPD) is expected to have a Carbon Intensity of as low as -15 gCO2e/MJ. This exceptionally low carbon intensity fuel should be available for commercial markets by 2024.

In addition to low carbon intensity SynDiesel®, the plant will also co-produce Blue Hydrogen with a life cycle CI of as low as -2 kg CO2e/kg.

With a CI of less than zero, Expander's SynDiesel®, SynJet® and Hydrogen will not only meet Canada's net-zero carbon fuel goal by 2050 but meet it 25 years ahead of schedule.

Expander's diesel fuel, SynDiesel® is a drop-in fuel, able to directly replace conventional diesel fuels without the need for modifications to either engine or infrastructure. It is non-toxic, odourless and readily biodegradable. It reduces emissions of pollutants such as Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), Carbon Monoxide (CO), unburnt hydrocarbons (HC) and Particulate matter (PM), the latter being very important to areas with air shed issues such as cities and mountain valleys.

Expander is evaluating market interest in providing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to the Canadian airline industry. Future facility expansions could include production of net-zero CI Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK)

Expander Energy CEO Steve Price stated; "The government mandate is for Net Zero CI fuel is 2050. Expander can advance this timeline by decades with our Slave Lake project using our patented BGTL™ technology. This technology coupled with CCUS allows us to produce world class fuel within 18 months of commencing the project. That's great news for Alberta and Canada".

Partners in the project are Vanderwell Contractors as the provider of biomass feedstock and plant site, AirTechnic as provider of the proven biomass gasification technology, and Startec Compression and Process as module design and fabricator.

The Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) are also proud supporters of this project, Audrey Poitras, President of the Métis Nation of Alberta stated: "There is an imperative need to take climate change action, and the MNA recognizes that initiatives like this provide an opportunity for the MNA to implement its Economic Strategy by participating in this sustainable resource development. We believe that this opportunity resonates with traditional Métis values for using our resources effectively and wisely".

About Expander Energy

Expander Energy is a privately held technology company with their head office located in Calgary Alberta. Expander is founded and owned by Albertans that have developed and patented technologies to answer the challenges of creating low carbon, high-performing fuels and hydrogen for Alberta, Canada, and world markets. We believe that low carbon intensity fuels and profitability are not mutually exclusive.

Our mission is to revolutionize the fuels of today to provide a bridge to the fuels of tomorrow.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position.

The forward-looking information in this news release relate to Expander's plans to build and operate Canada's first commercial BGTL plant.

Expander made certain material assumptions to develop the forward-looking information in this news release, including assumptions about the availability of financing to build the GTL plant and the demand for paraffinic synthetic diesel and naphtha.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. For example, Expander can give no assurance that financing will be available, or available on terms acceptable to Expander. Furthermore, there can be no assurance that there will be sufficient demand for paraffinic synthetic diesel and naphtha to make the plant economical even if financing is available on terms acceptable to Expander.

Expander assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

SOURCE Expander Energy Inc.

For further information: Steve Price, CEO, Expander Energy Inc., [email protected], www.expanderenergy.com

