EXPANDER PROCEEDS WITH CARSELAND BIO-SYNFUELS PROJECT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Expander Energy Inc. ("Expander"), is pleased to announce that Expander intends to proceed with the Carseland Bio-Synfuels project.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV: CMC) ("Cielo") has publicly announced that it intends to transition away from Bio-Synthetic fuels to its first undefined "Green Hydrogen" project in British Columbia. Expander has notified Cielo that Expander, as contractually entitled, is proceeding with the Carseland Bio-Synfuels Project.

The Carseland project will integrate:

the operational Rocky Mountain Clean Fuels Inc. (RMCFI) Natural Gas to Liquids facility

a new Biomass Gasifier capable of providing additional bio-syngas feed for the facility and increasing production by 8 million liters/year of Bio-SynDiesel™ and Bio-SynJet™

a new Isomerization unit capable of producing Arctic Diesel and Synthetic Kerosene (Jet)

a new hydrogen purification unit to allow for Hydrogen vehicle fueling in the Calgary area

Expander has a firm contract for supply of biomass feedstock.

Expander has received approval from the British Columbia Low Carbon Fuels Branch for a new fuel code BCLCF702.0 - Renewable Synthetic Diesel produced from wood waste (cellulose) with a Life Cycle Carbon Intensity of 32.56 gCO2e/MJ.

Over the next few weeks, Expander will work with the other project stakeholders to re-instate commercial agreements and the regulatory applications required for the project.

The completed facility will be a global showcase of next generation synthetic fuel production.

"We are looking forward to working with Expander on the additions to the Rocky Mountain Clean Fuels Inc. Synthetic Fuel Production Complex. The project will increase revenues through increased facility capacity and the ability to produce Bio-Synthetic (Renewable) Diesel, Synthetic Aviation Fuel and Hydrogen on site." - said Doug Geeraert, President of Rocky Mountain Clean Fuels Inc.

"Expander is confident that there is sufficient strategic, financial and government support for the commercial demonstration of this paradigm changing technology." said Gord Crawford, President of Expander Energy Inc.

About Expander

Expander Energy Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta-based energy technology company that has developed a patented suite of transportation fuel production technologies to convert biomass, captured carbon and low Carbon Intensity electricity into "fossil free" low life cycle carbon intensity synthetic diesel fuel (Bio-SynDiesel®) and synthetic kerosene jet fuel (Bio-SynJet®). Expander's Bio-Energy Carbon Capture and Sequestration (BECCS) solution utilizes cellulosic biomass to produce next generation low CI synthetic fuels while efficiently capturing bio-carbon for geologic sequestration. Bio-SynDiesel®, Bio-SynJet®, BGTL™, EBTL™, BETL™, and CETL™ are trademarks of Expander Energy Inc.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position.

The forward-looking information in this press release relates to Expander's plans to build and operate Biomass to Liquids facilities.

Expander have made certain material assumptions to develop the forward-looking information in this presentation, including assumptions about the availability of financing to build Biomass to Liquids facilities and the demand for paraffinic synthetic diesel, jet and naphtha. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to various significant risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release.

Expander assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this press release unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

A copy of this news release is available on the SEDAR+ profile of Cielo at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Expander Energy Inc.

Contact Information: Gord N. Crawford, P.Eng., President and CEO, Expander Energy Inc., 1185 - 10201 Southport Road SW, Calgary Alberta T2W 4X9, (780) 966-4673, [email protected], www.expanderenergy.com