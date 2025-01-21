SOLLUM'S LIGHTING SOLUTION CHOSEN TO BOOST CANNABIS PRODUCTION

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Sollum Technologies is pleased to announce that EXKA, a leading cannabis producer in Québec, Canada, has chosen Sollum's cutting-edge dynamic LED grow light solution as part of the expansion of their state-of-the art greenhouse facilities in Mirabel. This partnership marks a significant milestone in EXKA's production capabilities, with the company increasing its greenhouse footprint by 50%.

This decision reflects EXKA's commitment to leveraging advanced and sustainable lighting strategies to boost production efficiency and crop quality.

"We are excited to partner with Sollum Technologies and benefit from their easy-to-use and innovative lighting solution," said Dr. Maxime Paris, President of EXKA. "We are committed to improving the agronomic efficiency of cannabis production. Our research demonstrates that adjusting the light spectrum can positively influence yield and the production of secondary metabolites such as cannabinoids and terpenes. We believe that the precision and the customization of controls offered by Sollum's dynamic LED lighting will play a crucial role in enhancing the growth and potency of our cannabis plants."

Sollum's adaptable solution is designed to mimic natural sunlight, providing plants with the exact light spectrum needed to optimize each growth stage. The technology not only improves plant health and yield but also cuts energy consumption and operational costs, aligning with EXKA's goals of scientific advancement and sustainability.

"We are proud to be selected by EXKA and to support their efforts in pushing the boundaries of cannabis cultivation," said Kassim Tremblay, Vice President, Strategic Accounts at Sollum Technologies. "Our dynamic LED grow light solution is designed to offer unparalleled flexibility and efficiency, and we are confident that EXKA will see remarkable improvements in their production."

The collaboration between EXKA and Sollum Technologies underscores the importance of innovative solutions in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry. Both companies are dedicated to pioneering advancements that enhance productivity and sustainability.

For more information about Sollum Technologies and their dynamic LED grow light solution, please visit sollum.tech.

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity, and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated, and has a representative office in Leamington (Ontario, Canada). For more information, visit sollum.tech.

