MIRABEL, QC, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - EXKA is pleased to announce that the rigorous work of its production and extraction teams has enabled it to launch 21 new products that will be distributed in four (4) of the largest markets in Canada.
"EXKA is experiencing phenomenal growth thanks to the support and remarkable skills of our employees. Our success is also due to the contribution of our collaborators in the Quebec industry. We are proud to support local producers who provide us with the best raw material to produce our XK product line", says Maxime Paris, EXKA's President.
EXKA started the year 2022 with only six products at Société québécoise du Cannabis. In less than a year, its active portfolio includes 27 XK products in the following categories:
|
OILS & ORAL SPRAYS
|
HASH
|
VAPES
|
PRE-ROLLED
|
DRIED & GROUND
|
XKtra CBD
|
Haschtag
|
Equality
|
Double Trouble
|
Atomic Kush
|
CBD 1000
|
Haschtag Classique
|
Miss Independent
|
XKHaze
|
Skunk #1
|
CBD 1500
|
Hashtag Premium
|
Lift
|
XKoala
|
Kathmandu
|
Sativa 500
|
XKush
|
Happy Hour
|
Sativa 750
|
Lounge
|
Casper Haze
|
Sativa 1000
|
MiXK
|
Indica 300 : 300
|
Momentum
|
Indica 450 : 450
|
ACDC
EXKA PRODUCTS ARE NOW AVAILABLE IN THE FOLLOWING PROVINCES:
- QUÉBEC – Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC)
- ONTARIO – Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)
- ALBERTA – Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis (AGLC)
- SASKATCHEWAN – Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA)
EXKA is working to become a world leader in cannabis genetics and extraction.
To learn more about our multidisciplinary team of academics, consult their profiles here : https://exka.com/en/team/
"Our in-house teams have done a phenomenal job of production in the last few weeks to meet the objectives of this launch. In addition, our team of Route1 representatives are promoting the quality and thoroughness of our products during their information sessions with dispensaries in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan. We continue to work with retailers, provincial authorities, and our suppliers to provide safe products that meet the high expectations of consumers."
Dominic Laflamme (Director of Sales and Marketing)
EXKA provides products and services to the life sciences markets (pharmaceutical, OTC, animal health, research) and cannabis markets (licensed producers, provincial retailers and industry partners).
SOURCE Exka Inc.
For further information: Dominic Laflamme, 1 (819) 210-3317, [email protected]
