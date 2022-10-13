MIRABEL, QC, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - EXKA is pleased to announce that the rigorous work of its production and extraction teams has enabled it to launch 21 new products that will be distributed in four (4) of the largest markets in Canada.

"EXKA is experiencing phenomenal growth thanks to the support and remarkable skills of our employees. Our success is also due to the contribution of our collaborators in the Quebec industry. We are proud to support local producers who provide us with the best raw material to produce our XK product line", says Maxime Paris, EXKA's President.

EXKA started the year 2022 with only six products at Société québécoise du Cannabis. In less than a year, its active portfolio includes 27 XK products in the following categories:

OILS & ORAL SPRAYS HASH VAPES PRE-ROLLED DRIED & GROUND

FLOWERS XKtra CBD Haschtag Equality Double Trouble Atomic Kush CBD 1000 Haschtag Classique Miss Independent XKHaze Skunk #1 CBD 1500 Hashtag Premium Lift XKoala Kathmandu Sativa 500



XKush Happy Hour Sativa 750



Lounge Casper Haze Sativa 1000





MiXK Indica 300 : 300





Momentum Indica 450 : 450





ACDC

EXKA PRODUCTS ARE NOW AVAILABLE IN THE FOLLOWING PROVINCES:

QU É BEC – Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC)

– Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) ONTARIO – Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)

– Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) ALBERTA – Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis (AGLC)

– Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis (AGLC) SASKATCHEWAN – Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA)

EXKA is working to become a world leader in cannabis genetics and extraction.

To learn more about our multidisciplinary team of academics, consult their profiles here : https://exka.com/en/team/

"Our in-house teams have done a phenomenal job of production in the last few weeks to meet the objectives of this launch. In addition, our team of Route1 representatives are promoting the quality and thoroughness of our products during their information sessions with dispensaries in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan. We continue to work with retailers, provincial authorities, and our suppliers to provide safe products that meet the high expectations of consumers."

Dominic Laflamme (Director of Sales and Marketing)

About EXKA

EXKA provides products and services to the life sciences markets (pharmaceutical, OTC, animal health, research) and cannabis markets (licensed producers, provincial retailers and industry partners).

For further information: Dominic Laflamme, 1 (819) 210-3317, [email protected]