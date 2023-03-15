Exhibition Place Signs the Sustainable Tourism 2030 Pledge, furthering its GREENSMART Commitments and Solidifying its Place as Toronto's Sustainable Venue of Choice

"At Exhibition Place, we have long understood the importance of sustainability and our GREENSmart initiatives span almost two decades of progress in this realm," said Exhibition Place General Manager Laura Purdy. "Today, we remain dedicated to reducing our impact on the planet by going beyond conventional industry practices and supporting the efforts of likeminded event organizers. Taking the Sustainable Tourism 2030 Pledge represents another step in becoming Toronto's sustainable venue of choice and we are excited to expand on our longstanding achievements."

Reducing the environmental impact of events remains a strong focus in the global Events & Exhibition industries as planners and organizers seek to make sustainability a priority. Exhibition Place takes pride in supporting the ambitions of likeminded clients including the One of A Kind Show, whose parent company Informa is recognized as leader in the ESG space.

"As a part of Informa, One Of A Kind has aligned it efforts to contribute to our company's commitment in building a sustainable business. Through the FasterForward program, our aim is to become a positive impact business by embedding sustainability into everything we do, and seizing opportunities to help our customers and communities to do the same," said Show Director Janice Leung. "We greatly value having a venue partner like Exhibition Place who boasts a longstanding dedication to sustainable practices. These practices support our own ambitions of becoming zero waste and net zero carbon by 2030 while creating annual events that meet the high standards of our customers."

Additional leading-edge environmental initiatives at Exhibition Place include Silver and Platinum recognition through the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) rating system, renewable wind, solar and geothermal Energy Production, innovative building operation initiatives and urban forestry.

For more information about Exhibition Place's green initiatives please visit: explace.on.ca/about/green-initiatives/

About Exhibition Place

Established in 1879 and located on the shores of Lake Ontario, Toronto, the award-winning Exhibition Place is Canada's largest entertainment venue, hosting 1,260 events and attracting over 5.5 million visitors a year. The 192-acre site is an integral component of Toronto and Ontario's economy, particularly with respect to conventions, sports, festivals, recreation, culture and tourism. Exhibition Place boasts the award-winning, LEED Platinum Enercare Centre; Canada's largest exhibition and convention centre, and the Beanfield Centre LEED Silver conference venue. Since 2004, Exhibition Place has undertaken an environmental stewardship initiative, entitled GREENSmart; which includes the promotion of sustainable development, environmental initiatives and leading-edge green technologies and practices across the site.

About One of Kind Show

Since 1975, the One Of A Kind Show has been deeply connected to craft. The show has played a significant role in the craft movement and has evolved into a place where like-minded individuals come together to exchange ideas, stories, and inspiration through the culture of craft.

SOURCE Exhibition Place

For further information: Alexandra Serrano, Exhibition Place, Manager, Marketing and Communications, [email protected]