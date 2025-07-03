In partnership with Exhibition Place and Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, The Children's Breakfast Club invites the public to cycle for a cause

TORONTO, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Children's Breakfast Clubs has announced Ride the Track 2025, an exciting opportunity for Toronto families and community members to cycle the iconic Toronto Indy track while raising funds to fight childhood food insecurity.

Pedal for a Purpose: Ride the Track 2025 Opens the Toronto Indy Circuit to Fuel Kids Across the GTA (CNW Group/Exhibition Place)

In partnership with Exhibition Place, Canada's premier destination for events and entertainment, and Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, Ride the Track 2025 will take place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, transforming the legendary Exhibition Place circuit into a family-friendly event in support of The Children's Breakfast Clubs, a Toronto-based nonprofit that provides over 10,000 hot meals to children every week.

Attendees will experience a ribbon-cutting ceremony with appearances by professional hockey player Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Toronto City Councillors Anthony Perruzza and Brad Bradford, and Member of Parliament Michael Ma.

All proceeds from the event will support breakfast and lunch programs in underserved communities across Toronto and the GTA, helping fuel better learning, health and futures for families.

"This is more than a ride — it's a movement," says Zubeda Nanji, Executive Director of The Children's Breakfast Club. "Every child deserves a nutritious meal to start their day, and this event helps make that possible."

"Offering the community such a unique experience while supporting The Children's Breakfast Clubs is something our team is incredibly proud and honoured to do," said Jeff Atkinson, president of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. "We are thrilled to once again open the legendary Toronto Indy track to the public while contributing to such a vital cause."

"We are delighted to host Ride the Track 2025 and continue our partnership with these two impactful organizations," said Don Boyle, CEO of Exhibition Place. "Bringing the community together to support such an important cause is a privilege and we are happy to be able to offer such an experience to the public."

Ride the Track 2025 will take place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, starting at 5 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit www.breakfastclubs.ca, with options for families, schools, community groups, and sponsors.

About Ride the Track 2025

Ride the Track is a first-of-its-kind community cycling event giving the public rare access to ride on the iconic Toronto Indy Track at Exhibition Place. Open to all ages, the event raises funds for The Children's Breakfast Club — helping provide hot, nutritious meals to kids across Toronto and the GTA.

This year's event brings together families, local leaders, and special guests for a day of movement, connection, and purpose.

About The Children's Breakfast Clubs

The Children's Breakfast Club is a Toronto-based nonprofit providing healthy meals, educational programs, and community support to children across Southern Ontario. With over 40 years of service, the organization now delivers more than 10,000 meals per week, helping fuel brighter futures for the next generation.

About Exhibition Place

Established in 1879 and located on the shores of Lake Ontario, Toronto, the award-winning Exhibition Place is Canada's largest entertainment venue, hosting 2,029 events and attracting over 5.5 million visitors a year. The 192-acre site is an integral component of Toronto and Ontario's economy, particularly with respect to conventions, sports, festivals, recreation, culture, and tourism. Exhibition Place boasts the award-winning, LEED Gold Enercare Centre; Canada's largest exhibition and convention centre, and the Automotive Building LEED Silver conference venue. Since 2004, Exhibition Place has undertaken an environmental stewardship initiative, entitled GREENSmart; which includes the promotion of sustainable development, environmental initiatives and leading-edge green technologies and practices across the site.

About Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is a world-class motorsports festival which takes place annually on a 2.874-kilometre (1.786-mile), 11-turn temporary circuit using the streets surrounding Exhibition Place near Lake Ontario in downtown Toronto. The event features many attractions, food trucks, interactive displays and activities, and supports local charities. Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Free Fan Friday which offers general admission courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation to Make-A-Wish® Canada. Since 2010, event fundraising has raised over $1 million for charity. As one of Ontario's largest annual sporting events with the first race held in 1986 first known as the Molson Indy, it has become a prestigious meeting place for some of the world's fastest race car drivers including past NTT INDYCAR SERIES champions like Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Alex Palou and Will Power as well as Canadian racing greats Scott Goodyear, James Hinchcliffe, Greg Moore, Alex Tagliani, Paul Tracy, Jacques Villeneuve, Robert Wickens and more. Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is owned and operated by Green Savoree Toronto, ULC, whose affiliates also promote three additional INDYCAR SERIES races: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (Feb. 28 - March 2, 2025), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport (July 4-6, 2025) and BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 8-10, 2025).

