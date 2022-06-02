Exhibition Place Puts Pride Front and Centre, Celebrating Its Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

During the morning's Flag Raising Ceremony, Exhibition Place CEO Don Boyle said: "Placing the Progress Flag and Rainbow Crosswalk at the grand entryway of our grounds is a visual representation of our support for the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Furthermore, it is a symbol of our values – inclusivity is at the core of what we do at Exhibition Place. Our goal is to continually pursue equitable and inclusive access to our grounds for the 5.5 million visitors that we host annually."

These celebratory initiatives were spearheaded by Exhibition Place's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) committee composed of a dedicated group of employees that promote an inclusive and equitable culture within the organization year-round.

"Our Pride Month activations reflect the inclusive philosophy we incorporate into the 1,260 events that occur on the grounds annually. We are committed to partnering with the industry to ensure events at Exhibition Place offer a welcoming and safe environment," said Laura Purdy, Exhibition Place General Manager. "In short, we are sending a message to the industry and our guests: diversity at Exhibition Place is not just welcome – it's celebrated prominently as an important element of our values."

Exhibition Place will fly The Progress Flag throughout the month of June. The Rainbow Crosswalk will remain on the grounds year-round. Guests are invited to celebrate by visiting the Exhibition Place to see these initiatives in person.

Learn more about Exhibition Place commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion here: https://www.explace.on.ca/about/dei-statement/

About Exhibition Place

Exhibition Place is Canada's largest entertainment and convention site, attracting over 5.5 million visitors a year. The 192-acre site is an integral component of Toronto and Ontario's economy, particularly with respect to conventions, sport, festivals, recreation, culture and tourism. Exhibition Place boasts the award-winning, LEED Platinum Enercare Centre; Canada's largest exhibition and convention centre, and the Beanfield Centre LEED Silver conference venue. Since 2004, Exhibition Place has undertaken an environmental stewardship initiative, entitled GREENSmart; which includes the promotion of sustainable development, environmental initiatives and leading-edge green technologies and practices across the site. For more information visit Exhibition Place's website or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

SOURCE Exhibition Place

For further information: Alexandra Serrano, Exhibition Place, Manager, Marketing and Communications, [email protected]