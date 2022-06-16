Exhibition Place Debuts Wi-Fi 6 at Beanfield Centre, Enhancing Its Premier Offerings with Cutting Edge Technology

Deemed the "next generation of internet," this cutting-edge wireless technology provides better connectivity in high-density space uses such as meetings, conventions and galas where audiences congregate and the demand for bandwidth is high. Through OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple Access), a new technology in Wi-Fi 6, network performance is greatly improved resulting in frictionless access to the internet especially when large audiences with multiple devices are connected at Beanfield Centre.

"We worked with Exhibition Place to develop a fully customized solution that is unique to Beanfield Centre, ensuring that the venue gets the best capacity that Wi-Fi 6 has to offer along with robust performance," said Greg White, Wireless Network Architect at Beanfield Metroconnect.

"The return to in-person events has seen an increased demand for enhanced digital connectivity as a result of industry trends – from webcasts and video streaming to hybrid events. We are meeting and exceeding these demands by offering complimentary WiFi to all convention and exhibition clients, exhibitors and attendees at Enercare Centre and Beanfield Centre. Furthermore, as one of the few venues in Canada with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, Beanfield Centre is positioned to thrive in this new landscape where frictionless hyper-connectivity is the norm." said Exhibition Place General Manager, Laura Purdy.

At Exhibition Place, this commitment to innovation extends beyond the newly minted Wi-Fi 6 technology – recent initiatives also reflect the venue's vision to enhance connectivity and sustainability in the long term. Debuted in late 2021, the Sky Bridge at Beanfield Centre is the first glass-enclosed walkway of its kind, providing an all-season link to Hotel X Toronto. Furthermore, the award-winning Beanfield Centre was the first in Canada to achieve LEED Silver certification as environmental sustainability has remained top of mind for the entirety of the grounds.

"At Exhibition Place, our sights are set on building sustainable future," said Laura Purdy. "We have long-standing environmental stewardship initiatives, like GREENSmart, that have made us leaders in this space since as early as 2004. With the recent singing of the Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge, and with our new cutting-edge technological offerings, we are continuing our tradition of offering our partners a premier experience that is both forward-thinking and environmentally conscious."

Earlier this year, Exhibition Place officially signed the Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge, a global initiative to address climate change across the events and meetings industry, per the targets laid out in the Paris Climate Accord, to commit to achieving net zero by 2050.

More information can be found at explace.on.ca

About Beanfield Centre

Beanfield Centre is Canada's first LEED Silver conference centre, designed for meetings, conventions and galas. Located in the former Automotive Building, this Art Deco masterpiece offers spectacular lakeside views and is connected to Enercare Centre which offers 1 million square feet of exhibition space.

Beanfield Centre combines history and state-of-the-art technology. The 160,000 square foot facility incorporates today's most advanced technological innovations while remaining respectful to the historical aspects of the former Automotive Building.

Exhibition Place

Exhibition Place is Canada's largest entertainment and convention site, attracting over 5.5 million visitors a year. The 192-acre site is an integral component of Toronto and Ontario's economy, particularly with respect to conventions, sport, festivals, recreation, culture and tourism. Exhibition Place boasts the award-winning, LEED Platinum Enercare Centre; Canada's largest exhibition and convention centre, and the Beanfield Centre LEED Silver conference venue. Since 2004, Exhibition Place has undertaken an environmental stewardship initiative, entitled GREENSmart; which includes the promotion of sustainable development, environmental initiatives and leading-edge green technologies and practices across the site. For more information visit Exhibition Place's website or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

