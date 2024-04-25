Exhibition Place Brings the Community Together with Your Yard Series

"Community is at the heart of everything we do at Exhibition Place, and we're thrilled to launch the Your Yard series and give back to members of our community with carefully curated experiences to enjoy throughout the summer," said Don Boyle, CEO of Exhibition Place. "Whether you're interested in exploring our historic sites, learning about urban design, or immersing yourself in the vibrant cultural events we have planned, we're looking forward to providing an exceptional experience for all joining us at Exhibition Place this summer."

The series kicks off with the annual Jane's Walk on May 4, where curious minds can embark on guided walking tours to explore the many iconic buildings in and around Exhibition Place. Guests can also look forward to several free recurring events including some relaxation and zen-discovery with Yoga in the Park in June and July, and Music in the Park, featuring a diverse lineup of emerging and established Toronto musicians at Centennial Park Wednesdays in July.

The Your Yard Series also encourages members of the community to get their creative juices flowing with several interactive workshops. From exploring the rich history and beauty of Exhibition Place's architectural gems with an Urban Sketching class, to exploring the fascinating world of bees at an Urban Beekeeping workshop on the roof of the Enercare Centre, or delving deep into Greek mythology at a Garden of the Greek Gods storytelling event, there's something to suit all interests and levels.

To cap off the summer, Exhibition Place will be hosting a Community BBQ in September, open to all to enjoy delicious bites and take in the beautiful surroundings of the 192-acre site with other members of the community as a last hurrah before the cooler months roll in.

The full calendar of Your Yard Series events is listed below:

MAY

Jane's Walk – May 4

Doors Open Toronto – May 25-26

Urban Sketching – May 16 , May 23

JUNE

Urban Sketching – June 1 , June 5

, Garden of the Greek Gods Storytelling – June 14

Yoga in the Park – Starts June 4

Exhibition Place Community Walk – June 23

JULY

Urban Beekeeping – July 4 , July 6

, Garden of the Greek Gods Storytelling – July 19

Yoga in the Park – Last day: July 9

Music in the Park – Every Wednesday from July 10 – Jul 31

AUGUST & SEPTEMBER

Community BBQ – September (Date TBD)

For more information about the Your Yard Series, visit the Exhibition Place website here.

About Exhibition Place

Established in 1879 and located on the shores of Lake Ontario, Toronto, the award-winning Exhibition Place is Canada's largest entertainment venue, hosting 1,761 events and attracting over 5.5 million visitors a year. The 192-acre site is an integral component of Toronto and Ontario's economy, particularly with respect to conventions, sports, festivals, recreation, culture, and tourism. Exhibition Place boasts the award-winning, LEED Platinum Enercare Centre; Canada's largest exhibition and convention centre, and the Beanfield Centre LEED Silver conference venue. Since 2004, Exhibition Place has undertaken an environmental stewardship initiative, entitled GREENSmart; which includes the promotion of sustainable development, environmental initiatives and leading-edge green technologies and practices across the site.

