Test equipment upgrade for an ultra-fast optical network in the Optophotonics Lab for Optical Systems and Sensors (OSS) program

OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF), the communications industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts, and Ottawa's Algonquin College, the largest polytechnic institute in Eastern Ontario, today announced their collaboration for the college's Optical Systems and Sensors (OSS) program. EXFO will support the program's upgrade of its Optophotonics Lab by donating advanced testing technology equipment (100G), in the form of FTB portable test modules.

"This testing equipment will enhance students' work in the program's state-of-the-art Optophotonics Lab and will give them invaluable hands-on, practical experience in operating and managing 200 Gb/s optical transport networks and optical switches in the Lab," said Dr. Wahab Almuhtadi, Professor and Coordinator of Optical Systems and Sensors Program, an Algonquin College-Carleton University bachelor's degree joint program.

The 100G FTB modules also offer feature-rich test applications allowing a multitude of Ethernet testing from 10M to 100G and transport protocol testing which students are likely to use later in cutting-edge telecommunications companies and which feature the friendliest graphical user interface on the market.

"Innovation is in our DNA here at EXFO, and we are deeply committed to supporting the next generation of innovators, such as through this partnership with Algonquin College," said Stéphane Chabot, EXFO's Vice President, Test and Measurement. "This kind of initiative benefits everyone: students, the college and our own team."

"EXFO's investment aligns with Algonquin College's commitment to delivering hands-on, digitally connected, experiential learning," said Claude Brulé, President and Chief Executive Officer of Algonquin College "Thanks to the company's generosity, our learners will gain experience with cutting-edge technology and be positioned for long-term career success."

As part of their commitment to innovation, both EXFO and Algonquin College are members of Canada's Center of Excellence for Next Generation Networks (CENGN), where companies from different fields work together to ensure the continuity and expansion of the Canadian communications industry.

About EXFO

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fibre, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 35 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

About Algonquin College

The mission of Algonquin College of Applied Arts and Technology is to transform hopes and dreams into lifelong success. Algonquin College, an Ontario public sector community college, does this by offering hands-on, digitally connected, experiential learning in more than 185 programs. Based in the Ottawa Valley, Algonquin College is the largest polytechnic institute in Eastern Ontario.

EXFO-C

SOURCE EXFO Inc.

For further information: EXFO: [email protected]; Vance Oliver, Director, Investor Relations, (418) 683-0913, ext. 23733, [email protected]; Algonquin College: Chris Lackner, Communications Manager, Office: 613-727-4723 ext. 2091, Mobile: 613-220-3479, [email protected]

Related Links

www.exfo.com

