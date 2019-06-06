Exceptional year for Centraide of Greater Montreal: $51.7M to fight poverty and social exclusion

MONTREAL, June 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Centraide of Greater Montreal is pleased to announce investments of $51.7M in communities to bring about lasting solutions to fight poverty and social exclusion, which represents $1.3M more than last year. This money will go to improve the living conditions of highly vulnerable people in Montreal, in Laval, and on the South Shore.

Support adapted to needs

The data indicate that the number of people living on a low income in Montreal has decreased over the years. This overall improvement nevertheless hides the complex face of poverty in real life in terms of both geography and the situations that people experience. "Poverty is found in almost all neighbourhoods and has many repercussions. Our deep knowledge of communities and our solid ties with the agencies in our network and our partners let us identify problems and concentrate our efforts to tackle these issues," said Lili-Anna Pereša, President and Executive Director of Centraide of Greater Montreal.

Accessibility to housing along with the development of young children, academic perseverance, support for parents and families, food security, and the inclusion of seniors, people with disabilities, and immigrants are some of the many actions that Centraide can support thanks to donors' generosity.

Investments to meet urgent housing needs

Out of the total allocated amount, $2 million will go to about 30 agencies and projects that help renters who are coping with apartments that are too expensive, too small, or substandard. These agencies and projects include about ten housing committees. Every year, 40,000 people call these committees in their neighbourhoods to find decent and affordable housing or get help with a problem.

According to data compiled by the 211 phone and web referral service supported by Centraide, requests for housing assistance rose 40% in the Montreal region last year, and 85% of these requests came from the Island of Montreal. Two thirds (66%) of requests from residents related to an active housing search (support and information, housing options and emergency housing), which attests to how worrying the housing situation in the community really is.

In Greater Montreal, more than one out of three renter households spends over 30% of its income on housing, which means people can't afford to meet other needs, such as for food, clothing, transportation or education. Housing in Montreal is now rare (with a vacancy rate of 1.9%, which is well below the equilibrium rate of 3%) and getting more expensive (average increase of $100 in housing costs in Greater Montreal between 2011 and 2016).

Centraide of Greater Montreal is active in the territories of Laval, Montreal and the South Shore. About 57,000 volunteers are involved with the 350 agencies that it supports, and 22,000 volunteers work on its annual campaign. Centraide has a presence in 18 regions in Quebec and is supported by private, public and parapublic corporations and institutions as well as large trade unions. The money raised is invested locally to break the cycle of poverty and social exclusion. For more information:

centraide-mtl.org.

See our infographic on housing: https://bit.ly/2QPC1n5

